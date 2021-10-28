Tarnawa 'all set to go' for Breeders' Cup Turf defence barring firm ground

Dermot Weld's "main concern" about the prospect of a Breeders' Cup repeat for Tarnawa is ground conditions at Del Mar next month.

The Aga Khan-owned mare produced a brilliant performance under Colin Keane to win the Longines-sponsored Turf at Keeneland last year, but her trainer feels the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up would appreciate at least some ease in the ground in California - something that might not be forthcoming.

Weld - who confirmed Keane would be reunited with the daughter of Shamardal - said: "She's a very brave filly, she's very tough and genuine. She gives 110 per cent every time she runs. So obviously she came back from Paris and was tired for a week.

"I let her have a nice easy time and freshened her up. I took my time getting her back and I'm very happy with her work over the past week. I think she's come right back, her weight is good, her blood picture is good and she's all set to go.

"The main concern I have will be the ground, I appreciate that she handled what we would call good to firm ground in Kentucky, but they had rain you must remember earlier that week.

"I actually thought the turf track from what I heard and the reports I got was that is just really nice ground, just on the quick side of good is what we would have called it.

"I'm well aware what we face is going to be a lot quicker and it is a concern - our good to firm or firm ground, I don't think that is quite as firm as what I expect to find in Del Mar to be quite honest."

On Keane being back aboard after Christophe Soumillon was in the saddle at ParisLongchamp, Weld said: "Colin will ride in the Breeders' Cup. After all, he did win on her last year, he won on her in her comeback start in August and gave her a perfect ride from what we planned in the Irish Champion Stakes.

"Christophe won two Group Ones on her last year and rode an excellent race on her in the Arc, it wasn't her fault that she was beaten. He is the retained rider in France for His Highness, whereas Colin Keane rides most of my horses in Ireland."

Image: Tarnawa is expected to run in the Breeders' Cup Turf

Weld added there is a possibility Tarnawa could run in Hong Kong, should all go well in America - and that would be her last career start.

He said: "This will be her last season, she is entered in Hong Kong and that would be reviewed after she runs at the Breeders' Cup."