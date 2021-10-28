Charlie Hall Chase: Cyrname takes on six rivals in bid for Wetherby repeat as Paisley Park returns for West Yorkshire Hurdle

Shan Blue, Clondaw Castle and Fusil Raffles among key rivals to Cyrname in Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday; Paisley Park faces seven in West Yorkshire Hurdle, including Thomas Darby and Master Tommytucker

Thursday 28 October 2021 13:53, UK

Cyrname
Image: Cyrname makes his seasonal reappearance in the Grade Two Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday

Cyrname will face six rivals when he attempts to win back-to-back renewals of the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.

Paul Nicholls' nine-year-old was a comfortable winner of the race last year but was pulled up in two subsequent starts and underwent a wind operation during the summer break.

Nicholls is looking for a fifth win in the race and should he be successful, Cyrname would join some truly great names as a dual winner of the race, with the likes of Wayward Lad, One Man and Nicholls' own See More Business having doubled up.

Dan Skelton has started the season in good form and he runs Shan Blue, a Grade One winner as a novice last season.

The second-highest rated runner in the field is Tom George's Clondaw Castle, who progressed through the handicap ranks to finish second in a Grade One at Aintree last April.

Mighty Thunder runs for Lucinda Russell. Winner of the Scottish National last season, Russell has opted to run in a Graded race first time out rather than carry a big weight in a handicap.

Trainer Lucinda Russell hopes Mighty Thunder will develop into a Grand National hope this season
Image: Trainer Lucinda Russell hopes Mighty Thunder will develop into a Grand National hope this season

Nicky Henderson, without a win in the race since Marlborough in 2002, is represented by Fusil Raffles, who has already had one outing this season when a respectable second to Bravemansgame attempting to concede 12lb.

Christian Williams runs Kitty's Light, only five but second in the bet365 Gold Cup last season and narrowly beaten on his return to action at Chepstow.

The field is completed by a locally-trained runner, Phil Kirby's Top Ville Ben, winner of the Rowland Meyrick at the track in 2019.

Paisley Park takes on seven

Paisley Park ridden by Aidan Coleman
Image: Paisley Park was pulled up at Aintree when last seen in April

Paisley Park has been declared for the bet365 Hurdle, better known as the West Yorkshire Hurdle, with Emma Lavelle hoping the forecast rain materialises.

Winner of the Long Walk last season, he was a gallant third when trying to regain his Stayers' Hurdle but pulled up at Aintree.

Thomas Darby was a fine third in the Aintree race and looks a worthy challenger as does Master Tommytucker, who is unexposed over the smaller obstacles.

Ask Dillon, Proschema, Slate House and Indefatigable all run as does the Charles Byrnes-trained Run For Oscar in a field of eight.

There are seven in the bet365 Mares' Hurdle including Miranda, Molly Ollys Wishes, Fiveandtwenty and Marie's Rock.

