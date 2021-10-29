Hollie Doyle blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador chasing Listed success at Newmarket for Mick Channon and Archie Watson

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle talks through her four rides at Newmarket on Saturday while regular partner Outbox returns in Monday’s Listed feature at Kempton Park.

Listed target within Bethany's reach

Winning a Listed race off an official rating of 79 would often be considered a tall order but AUNT BETHANY has every chance of achieving some valuable Black Type in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Melrose Fillies' Stakes (2.58) at Newmarket on Saturday.

Archie Watson is adept at finding this sort of opportunity for progressive types like her and she is open to plenty of progress after winning for me on only her third start at Newcastle.

She dug deep to repel the favourite Persist in a seven furlong fillies' maiden on the Tapeta. It was a satisfying result as Persist was ridden by Tom (Marquand), and the way she kept on that day suggests she will appreciate this step up to a mile.

Charlie Appleby's leading fancy With The Moonlight is rated a stone better than my filly and could be anything, but is also stepping out of novice company for the first time having won at Wolverhampton.

Step up in class for Channon filly

DALANIJUJO faces a stiff task in the Listed 888Sport What's Your Thinking Ben Marshall Stakes (4.08) at Newmarket but it would be great to pinch some all-important Black Type for her trainer Mick Channon, too.

This filly has been running well in handicaps this year, winning over a mile for Tom (Marquand) at Yarmouth in May and going agonisingly close at Doncaster in the summer.

She also finished just behind me in mid-division in the Kensington Palace Handicap at Royal Ascot, but this is a significant step up in class.

The four-year-old ran creditably in a Listed fillies' race over a mile in Sweden last time and will be at her best over the trip and on this type of ground, so I certainly do not blame Mick and his owners for having a go as the season comes to a close.

Image: Dalanijujo and Ben Curtis (blue and white stripes) in action at Chester last year

Take two for Frankel filly Nashwa

I was looking forward to riding my boss Imad Alsagar's home-bred filly NASHWA at Doncaster last weekend but she was taken out of her intended debut on account of unsuitable ground.

However, John and Thady Gosden have found her a quick alternative much closer to home in the Prestige Vehicles British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (1.15) at their local track.

It will be a learning curve for Nashwa, who faces 11 similarly inexperienced rivals in the second division of that seven furlong race. The forecast good ground should be ideal so I am hoping for a promising start.

She is a May foal which explains why she has not been ready to run any earlier but is beautifully bred, being by the great Frankel and out the dam of the boss's useful handicapper Louganini - a gelding I won on at Ascot this season.

Reveur needs to build on All-Weather run

LE REVEUR's better effort on the All-Weather at Chelmsford City last time is something positive to build on so I am hopeful of a bold show in the 888Sport Bet Builder Handicap (4.43) at Newmarket.

Mike Murphy's bottom weight was a close fifth that day in a first-time combination of a tongue tie and cheekpieces, which are unsurprisingly retained for this seven furlong test.

Dropping back a furlong is not an issue - he has solid form over both trips - and gets significant weight from all of his rivals, so we'll see what we can do.

Image: La Reveur wins at Chepstow under jockey Ryan Tate

Ultra-tough Outbox back at Kempton

They do not come much tougher than Archie Watson's OUTBOX, who heads back to Kempton Park on Monday for the Listed Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Floodlit Stakes (2.35).

Hambleton Racing's loveable gelding ran well in Group Three company at the Sunbury track in September and is more than capable of producing a big performance despite it being his 14th race of the year.

I have had some great fun on Outbox this year, the highlight being his defeat of St Leger winner Logician in the Listed Fred Archer Stakes at Ascot at the end of June. He is just as effective on the All-Weather and can have a productive winter in the better staying races.

Image: Doyle rides Outbox for his 14th start of the year at Kempton on Monday

Classic trial could be on Jumbly's agenda

I was delighted with the way JUMBLY won the Listed Radley Stakes at Newbury last weekend. She is an exciting filly who has probably earned the right to have a crack at one of the Classic trials like the Fred Darling back at Newbury next spring.

The seven furlongs at the Berkshire track suited her perfectly and although it was not the hottest of races for the grade, she couldn't have acquitted herself more impressively to score by an easy four and three-quarter lengths.

Roger Charlton's filly had hinted at better to come when she finished fourth for me in the Group Two Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket previously and with another winter on her back will definitely be up to competing back at Group level.

Another brave display for mighty Mo

Image: Mo Celita has won six of his 11 starts for trainer Adrian Nicholls

I continue to be full of admiration for MO CELITA and her trainer Adrian Nicholls whose decision to send her back to France in midweek proved to be right on the money.

We did not manage to win the Group Three Prix de Seine-et-Oise over six furlongs on testing ground at Chantilly but to finish third was another notable addition to her burgeoning CV.

A Listed winner for her trainer in France already this year, we only just missed out on third when I rode her in the Group One Abbaye earlier this month. That is some achievement for a horse that scored the first of her six wins this year in a Leicester seller!

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft