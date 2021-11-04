Breeders' Cup: Ado McGuinness says Prix de l'Abbaye winner A Case Of You faster than ever heading to Del Mar

A Case Of You bidding to follow up on Group One Prix de l'Abbaye success with victory in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint on Saturday; Ado McGuinness says stable star capable of running a 'huge race'; watch the Breeders' Cup live on Sky Sports Racing, November 5-6

Thursday 4 November 2021

Trainer Ado McGuinness says Prix de l'Abbaye winner A Case Of You is getting faster with age as he prepares for the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing

Ado McGuinness is confident A Case Of You can make his presence felt in Saturday's Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint after walking the course at Del Mar.

The Hot Streak colt has come a long way since scoring at Dundalk in mid-March, going on to win a Group Three at Naas and finishing a close second as a 33-1 shot for the Flying Five at the Curragh.

The three-year-old proved that effort was no fluke by providing his trainer with a first Group One success in a heavy-ground Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp last month.

And while he will face a very different test in California this weekend, McGuinness believes his stable star is ready for the challenge.

McGuinness told Sky Sports Racing: "It's only about five or six weeks [ago] that we decided to step him back to five furlongs. We always knew he was a fast horse but he's got faster as the season has gone on. He's proved that he can do it and hopefully he'll do it again.

"On his first ever run for me at Dundalk, he trounced a good field of horses and gave them weight all round."

Ado McGuinness
Image: Ado McGuinness says A Case Of You has settled in well at Del Mar

McGuinness says A Case Of You has settled into the USA "really well" and the trainer is happy with track conditions at Del Mar.

"He had a jump out the gates and everything looks good," said the Irish trainer.

"We gave him a breeze for two and a half furlongs and Ronan (Whelan, jockey) was very happy with him.

"It's a very strange type of turf - it's like a sponge. I actually thought it was going to be a lot quicker than what it is. If it's like this on Saturday, I'd be happy enough.

"He handles soft ground, but I think he's well capable of running a huge race on this ground."

