Breeders' Cup: Ado McGuinness says Prix de l'Abbaye winner A Case Of You faster than ever heading to Del Mar

Ado McGuinness is confident A Case Of You can make his presence felt in Saturday's Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint after walking the course at Del Mar.
The Hot Streak colt has come a long way since scoring at Dundalk in mid-March, going on to win a Group Three at Naas and finishing a close second as a 33-1 shot for the Flying Five at the Curragh.
The three-year-old proved that effort was no fluke by providing his trainer with a first Group One success in a heavy-ground Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp last month.
Breeders' Cup live on Sky Sports
Watch every race of the Breeders' Cup from Del Mar live on Sky Sports Racing, November 5-6
And while he will face a very different test in California this weekend, McGuinness believes his stable star is ready for the challenge.
McGuinness told Sky Sports Racing: "It's only about five or six weeks [ago] that we decided to step him back to five furlongs. We always knew he was a fast horse but he's got faster as the season has gone on. He's proved that he can do it and hopefully he'll do it again.
Trending
- Sancho left out of England squad but Rashford returns
- Man Utd's selection dilemmas ahead of crunch derby
- Richards on City's decade of dominance in Manchester
- Howe in talks over Newcastle role
- Zaha considering Ivory Coast future
- Man Utd vs Man City: The tactics dossier
- Tempers flare as BOXXER Series is drawn
- Miedema and Evans join Common Goal
- Fury is 'The Terminator' - but I can beat him!
- Australia crush Bangladesh to leave England waiting
"On his first ever run for me at Dundalk, he trounced a good field of horses and gave them weight all round."
McGuinness says A Case Of You has settled into the USA "really well" and the trainer is happy with track conditions at Del Mar.
"He had a jump out the gates and everything looks good," said the Irish trainer.
"We gave him a breeze for two and a half furlongs and Ronan (Whelan, jockey) was very happy with him.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"It's a very strange type of turf - it's like a sponge. I actually thought it was going to be a lot quicker than what it is. If it's like this on Saturday, I'd be happy enough.
"He handles soft ground, but I think he's well capable of running a huge race on this ground."