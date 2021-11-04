Breeders' Cup: Dubawi Legend aiming to deliver for trainer Hugo Palmer in Juvenile Turf at Del Mar

Dubawi Legend bids to secure the big-race victory he has long promised trainer Hugo Palmer in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar.

The Newmarket handler has never made any secret of the regard in which he holds the youngster, who made a huge impression on his racecourse debut at Doncaster.

Palmer admitted to being bitterly disappointed after he could manage only third place in the Acomb Stakes at York on his second start.

But having raised his game when finding only star juvenile Native Trail too strong in the Dewhurst last month, hopes are high he can go one better in California on Friday.

"Dubawi Legend is the favourite or second-favourite and has the highest rating of any of the horses coming from Europe," said Palmer.

"He was a very good second to the European champion two-year-old, Native Trail, in the Dewhurst.

"He's only had three starts, so he's still quite a young, immature horse, but he's shipped over great."

Image: Dubawi Legend was last seen finishing behind Native Trail (blue) in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket

The obvious negative is the fact Dubawi Legend is drawn widest of all in stall 14, but Palmer is taking comfort from the fact it has been done before.

He added: "The post position is what it is - if I got to choose I wouldn't have chosen 14 of 14, but I think it's probably preferable to one.

"I've had all the statistics. Karakontie won the Breeders' Cup Mile at Santa Anita from stall 14 and Hit It A Bomb won this race at Keeneland from 14.

"Arazi also won (the Breeders' Cup Juvenile) from 14, so it's been done before and we'll do our best to do it again."

'Albahr can handle the rough and tumble'

Charlie Appleby has already won the Juvenile Turf on two occasions, having struck gold with Outstrip in 2013 and Line Of Duty in 2018.

This year the Moulton Paddocks handler fires a formidable twin assault, with Tattersalls Stakes winner Modern Games (William Buick) joined by stablemate Albahr (Frankie Dettori), who was last seen bagging a Grade One prize at Woodbine.

It is a busy time for Frankie Dettori, with an autobiography and feature film out, but the jockey is back in action at the Breeders' Cup and says his best chance is Charlie Appleby's Albahr in the Juvenile Turf

"Albahr got his 'Win and You're In' slot in Canada, but had a nice, progressive profile going into that race. He's a gelded son of Dubawi and conditions will suit him," said Appleby.

"He's been to Canada, so he ticks a few boxes in that he's travelled and done track training.

"He might not be the best horse in the race, but he's one of those horses with experience - and if it gets a bit rough around those turns, he'll be able to handle himself."

He added: "Modern Games is another son of Dubawi who won the Tattersalls Stakes in good style.

"He takes experience into the race, but he's got a bit of class about him as well. He can travel very well, so he won't lack the pace to go round Del Mar.

Appleby talks to Matt Chapman about some of his chances in the Breeders' Cup this weekend, including Modern Games and Space Blues

"They're two different types. I'd say Modern Games would be more like Outstrip and I'd put Albahr in the Line Of Duty bracket.

"If anything, Modern Games would be just in front (of Albahr)."

No trip concerns for Glounthaune

Aidan O'Brien has a record four Juvenile Turf wins to his name and saddles another leading contender in the shape of Glounthaune, who was only sixth in the Dewhurst but has since won the Killavullan Stakes in Ireland.

O'Brien said: "Glounthaune started very early, then he had a little bit of a setback and missed the middle of the year.

"It was a long run to the Dewhurst and he just got caught in the middle of them and he was very green. It didn't work for him on the day, but he learnt a lot.

"He went to Leopardstown only a week after and won a Group Three and then he was to go to France, but he had a little setback and didn't go there. Then this was a lovely option for him.

Image: Glounthaune and Seamus Heffernan (light blue) win the Group Three Killavullen Stakes

"He's stepping up to a mile for the first time, but we always thought that was within his compass."

One of the chief hopes for the home team is the Kenny McPeek-trained Tiz The Bomb, who has won three of his four starts in the Phoenix Thoroughbred colours.

"He's a very easy horse to be around and loves his work. He's had a couple of maintenance breezes since his victory at Keeneland and shipped to California in good order, so it's all systems go," said McPeek.

"I think he'll be very competitive. The last two Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf races have been won by Americans and his sire (Hit It A Bomb, winner in 2015) was a European horse himself.

"It's a great chance for me to get my first win in the Breeders' Cup. The horse is coming into it really well and you have to get lucky in these races.

"I've had a long list of second and thirds, but our day will come and if it's not this weekend, it will be with another one; I'm optimistic."