Breeders' Cup: Bolshoi Ballet makes Turf field to bolster Aidan O'Brien's hand as Domestic Spending withdraws

Bolshoi Ballet gets into Breeders' Cup Turf field as first reserve as Domestic Spending is pulled out; Aidan O'Brien now has three in the race as former Derby favourite joins stablemates Japan and Broome; watch every race of the Breeders' Cup live on Sky Sports Racing, November 5-6

Thursday 4 November 2021 17:59, UK

Bolshoi Ballet misses the Irish derby after suffering a cut
Image: Bolshoi Ballet has made the Breeders' Cup Turf field after Domestic Spending's withdrawal

Bolshoi Ballet is set to be a third contender for Aidan O'Brien in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf after the late scratching of Domestic Spending.

The latter, trained by Chad Brown, was second-favourite behind Dermot Weld's defending champion Tarnawa in Saturday's coveted Grade One at Del Mar.

In the absence of Domestic Spending, Bolshoi Ballet is promoted to run after initially being listed as a reserve.

Already a Grade One winner in America, in the Belmont Derby four months ago, this year's beaten Epsom Derby favourite will join stablemates Japan and Broome in the 14-runner field.

Also elevated to take part is another reserve, Channel Maker, after United was another late withdrawal.

Champion Irish flat jockey Colin Keane says he is happy to give Tarnawa time to come late from a wide draw as she bids to defend her Breeders' Cup crown

Reflecting on the chances of Bolshoi Ballet, O'Brien told Sky Sports Racing: "He's well used to American racing and is hardy. He's missed his last few targets, but that might not be a disadvantage because he's fresh and well."

On Japan, O'Brien added: "He's a Juddmonte winner and we know how hard it is to win that.

"His last two runs have been way better than anybody thinks. Ryan [Moore] rode him in second last [at Saratoga] and he just got chopped coming off the bend but came home very well.

"Wayne [Lordan] rode him the last day [at Belmont] and he got chopped twice. They are legitimate excuses."

