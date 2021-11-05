November Handicap: Charlie Fellowes eager to take Doncaster test with Mr Curiosity as Rhythmic Intent returns

Redcar winner Mr Curiosity expected to be suited to Doncaster track, according to trainer Charlie Fellowes; Stuart Williams hopeful Rhythmic Intent can go one better than last year's second; watch the November Handicap live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday at 2.40pm

Friday 5 November 2021 13:03, UK

Rhythmic Intent (yellow and blue, red cap) finishes second in last year&#39;s November Handicap behind On To Victory
Image: Rhythmic Intent (yellow and blue, red cap) finishes second in last year's November Handicap behind On To Victory

Trainer Charlie Fellowes is keen on the chances of the lightly-raced Mr Curiosity in the Virgin Bet November Handicap at Doncaster.

The four-year-old son of Frankel, owned by Anthony Oppenheimer, heads to Town Moor on the back of a cosy victory at Redcar three weeks ago.

The gelding has had six starts since making a belated debut in April, so is relatively unexposed as he takes on seasoned handicappers on Saturday.

"He's a lovely horse. He won very nicely last time out - although that was a considerably weaker race than this," said Fellowes.

"I think Doncaster will really suit him - a big, galloping track. He'll love the soft ground. He stays all day, and I hope there is still plenty to come from him.

"He's got a good draw (in stall six), and I think we go there with a lively chance."

Charlie Fellowes
Image: Charlie Fellowes says Mr Curiosity should have a 'live chance' in Saturday's November Handicap at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing

Rhythmic Intent was runner-up in this race 12 months ago, and was a winner over an extended mile and three-quarters at the South Yorkshire venue in September.

He did not perform to his best over the course and distance last month, but trainer Stuart Williams believes it is wise to ignore that effort.

"He ran a good race in this race last year. Obviously, he didn't run well the other day, but I don't think a small field suits him very much these days," said the Newmarket trainer.

"I'm very happy with him - I'm happy with the draw (seven), and he should appreciate the ground. I'm hopeful of a good run."

Sam Cooke (right) wins the Sky Bet Handicap at York&#39;s Ebor meeting in August
Image: Sam Cooke (right) wins the Sky Bet Handicap at York's Ebor meeting in August

Ralph Beckett's Sam Cooke was well beaten when favourite for this race 12 months ago but a wide draw may have ruined his chances that day.

The five-year-old has a more favourable stall (13) this time, and arrives at Doncaster in prime condition.

"His last two runs have been the best two of his life - he started favourite for this race last year, and the wide draw kiboshed his chances," said Beckett.

"He saw too much daylight and was keen, but I'm hoping we can find plenty of cover for him on Saturday and that he runs his race."

Wells Farhh Go&#39;s last victory came in June 2019
Image: Wells Farhh Go's last victory came in June 2019

Tim Easterby has had a tremendous season and has two good chances in Wells Farhh Go and Dark Jedi.

Wells Farhh Go is a dual Group-race winner, whose career has been interrupted by injury. His only previous attempt in a handicap was in the Ebor in 2019.

"Wells Farhh has only run in one handicap before. He's off a good mark and he seems in good form. Hopefully he'll run well," said William Easterby, assistant to his father.

"The ground has been heavy the last two he's run. It hasn't suited him, so we'll have to see.

"Dark Jedi has been running well all year and was only beaten a neck by Aaaddeey over this course and distance last month.

"He's been a great horse for us. He's a grand horse and ran a good race at Doncaster the last time. He was just beaten by one. Hopefully he'll have a good chance - he should go well."

