Breeders' Cup Mile: Space Blues aims for glorious swansong at Del Mar as Charlie Appleby launches two-pronged attack

Space Blues bids to add his name to an illustrious list of European-trained winners of the Breeders' Cup Mile when he leads a two-pronged attack from Charlie Appleby on the Del Mar showpiece.

The Prix de la Foret victor is joined by stablemate Master Of The Seas, who was runner-up to Poetic Flare in the 2000 Guineas but has been restricted to just two outings since that effort on the Rowley Mile.

Having won his maiden over a mile as a two-year-old, Saturday's distance is not quite an unknown for Space Blues - but he has not run over it since his third career start, and has made his name as a crack six and seven-furlong performer.

Appleby said: "We've been delighted with his last two starts when winning both the (City Of) York Stakes and then the Foret. This will be the last run of his career; I'd imagine we'll be retiring him after this. He's done us proud.

"I feel a sharp mile round Del Mar will suit him. As we've all seen, he's a great traveller. It'll be quicker ground than he's run on in his last two starts, but it doesn't worry me because he won in Saudi Arabia on quick ground, and at Deauville. He's a very versatile horse.

"He'll travel for fun around there - and if the gaps appear he's got the acceleration."

Master Of The Seas returned to action with a creditable third place in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket in September, before finishing seventh in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot - where the ground was not in his favour.

Image: Master Of The Seas won the Group Three Craven Stakes at Newmarket in April

With William Buick aboard Space Blues, James Doyle takes the mount on Master Of The Seas.

Appleby said: "We probably saw him at his best when he was just touched off in the Guineas on quick ground. He won the Craven Stakes before that Guineas second, then met with a setback.

"I was delighted with his comeback run in the Joel Stakes. He's most definitely come forward from it fitness-wise. On Champions Day the ground was just too soft for him. I was keen, though, to get another run into him because he'd missed a large chunk of the summer.

"He's come out of that race well, and I think back at a mile on quick ground will suit him."

O'Brien: Mother Earth at her best last time

Trainer Aidan O'Brien is happy with Mother Earth's draw in the Breeders' Cup Mile and says, with a little luck in running, anything could be possible on Saturday

Aidan O'Brien won the race for the first time last year, when Order Of Australia led home a one-two-three for Ballydoyle.

His representative this time is 1000 Guineas heroine Mother Earth, a filly who has barely put a foot wrong but has not always enjoyed the best of luck - as witnessed by the trouble in running she suffered in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

O'Brien said: "She's been unlucky probably her last twice. The horses who beat her at Leopardstown she beat four or five lengths the next time, but when that happens (trouble in running) you lose Group Ones - and you never like that.

"I thought her last run at Ascot (fifth in the QEII) could be her best, because she clocked the final two furlongs better than any other horse's time in the race.

"She seems well so far, and we're looking forward to seeing her run. If there is a decent pace, she will run well."

The Paddy Twomey-trained Pearls Galore is another contender for Europe with strong credentials, after finishing second in the Matron and occupying the same spot in the Foret.

Dangers abound among the home squad, notably Mo Forza (Peter Miller/Flavien Prat), Smooth Like Strait (Mike McCarthy/Umberto Rispoli) and In Love (Paulo Lobo/Alexis Achard).