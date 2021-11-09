Greatwood Handicap Hurdle: Esprit Du Large in the frame for Cheltenham as Evan Williams starts afresh

Grade One-winning chaser Esprit Du Large could return to action in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham on Sunday.

Trainer Evan Williams is thinking of giving the 2019 Henry VIII Novices' Chase winner his seasonal debut over the smaller obstacles after putting a line through the last campaign.

Esprit Du Large had ended the 2019-20 season with a fall in the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham and came down in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on his reappearance last term.

After being beaten at odds-on at Carlisle last November, he fell at Chepstow in January and even a spin over hurdles at Wincanton in February did not work and he was pulled up behind Goshen.

Williams will see how Esprit Du Large goes later in the week before committing him to Sunday.

"I left him in the Greatwood. Whether we get there I don't know, but it gives us the opportunity if I'm happy with his work in the middle of the week," said the Llancarfan handler.

"He's grand. He just had an unfortunate year. The old jumping didn't go together. He's in over hurdles and we'll keep a close eye on it and see how it pans out this week and if we think it's the right thing to do."

'I gave up my salon for him'

Image: Straw Fan Jack races to victory at Aintree last year for trainer Sheila Lewis

Sheila Lewis' Straw Fan Jack will bid to build on his recent Cheltenham form with a tilt at the Grade Three contest on Sunday.

The grey was last seen contesting the NHS Vaccinating Heroes Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle on October 23, where he was beaten just a head by Samba Dancer when carrying top weight.

That performance assured his trainer, a former beauty salon owner, that the track at Prestbury Park was to his liking and so a return to the course has been scheduled for the weekend.

"It was nice to take him to Cheltenham because obviously that's the one we all want a go at, so we went to see if he liked it really," Lewis said.

"We were absolutely delighted - we were probably more delighted than the people that won! To have a horse of that class is fantastic and he is well worthy of going there again.

"I think he'll be brilliant over a fence, but we also think he'll still be competitive over hurdles, so why rush him?

"I've seen some of the horses he was running against in novice hurdles go novice chasing, horses of his class, but I think we're right to stay hurdling at the moment.

"I've given up my beauty salon for Straw Fan Jack. Let's hope he proves to be more profitable or I'll be back in there!"