Relkeel Hurdle: Olly Murphy sets Brewin'upastorm Cheltenham New Year's Day target after Aintree success

Olly Murphy is to step Brewin'upastorm back up to graded company following his victory in the Betway Hurdle at Aintree.

The Stratford trainer has the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year's Day in mind for the Milan gelding, who ran out a convincing nine-length winner from If The Cap Fits.

Brewin'upastorm was successful at the same Grade Two level in the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell in February and ended the campaign finishing fifth in the Grade One Aintree Hurdle.

"I was delighted with his run. He's come out of it really well. The plan will be to to freshen him up now and go for the Relkeel on the first of January," said Murphy.

"I'm not in a massive rush with him, but it was a very good performance.

"We always thought he was a very good horse and hopefully I've got him back to a level where I think he can perform at."

Epatante tops classy field of 21 for Fighting Fifth

Image: Epatante finished third in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and Punchestown last season

Last year's winner Epatante is among 21 entries for the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 27.

Nicky Henderson's mare claimed an effortless victory in the Grade One affair last year, on what was her first run since winning the Champion Hurdle, but she failed to win again in three subsequent starts.

Beaten by Silver Streak in the Christmas Hurdle, she was also no match for Honeysuckle at Cheltenham in March or at Punchestown.

Paul Nicholls has repeatedly stated he is keen to run Monmiral in the race, with the four-year-old having gone unbeaten in four outings last term, including in a Grade One at the Grand National meeting.

Image: Zanahiyr ran out an impressive winner of the WKD Hurdle at Down Royal last month

There is a very strong Irish presence among the entries, with Gordon Elliott able to chose from Zanahiyr, impressive Naas winner Teahupoo and Aintree Hurdle hero Abacadabras.

County Hurdle winner Belfast Banter has put in by Peter Fahey with Darasso, successful in the Lismullen Hurdle on Sunday, also a contender.

Alan King's Sceau Royal was no match for Epatante 12 months ago but has looked better than ever this season in winning at Kempton and Wincanton, and could take her on again.

Soaring Glory won the Betfair Hurdle last season and returned to action with a win at Ascot recently. While he could step up in class, trainer Jonjo O'Neill is currently leaning towards Newbury the same weekend.

Song For Someone won the International Hurdle last season and could start off at Newcastle with For Pleasure, a faller on his chasing debut, Metier, Adagio, Not So Sleepy, Call Me Lord, Teqany, Silver Streak, Voix Du Reve, Molly Ollys Wishes and 2019 winner Cornerstone Lad also entered.