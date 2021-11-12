Hollie Doyle blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle heads to Lingfield bidding for Listed success with Felix

After passing the 160-winner mark for the year this week, Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle heads to Lingfield to partner Felix in the Churchill Stakes.

Bidding for third victory on Felix

The big race of the day on Sky Sports Racing this Saturday, the Listed Betway Churchill Stakes (3.40) at Lingfield Park, looks a red-hot renewal but I'm delighted to be reunited with Marco Botti's classy middle-distance performer FELIX.

I know this gelding well, having won twice on him in four previous rides, and if he brings his 'A' game to this Fast-Track Qualifier for Good Friday's Easter Classic, he will definitely be in the thick of things.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marco Botti has declared Felix in 'good form' ahead of his run in the Betway Listed Churchill Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday.

Marco has given him a nice break following two runs on turf in the summer, and that can only be positive as he had a busy campaign in Dubai which culminated in that brilliant third in the Group 1 Dubai Turf on World Cup night.

That aside, he made his reputation on the All-Weather at Lingfield last year, getting going a little bit too late in the Listed Winter Derby Trial before closing down Forest Of Dean to be second in the Group 3 feature itself.

Image: Trainer William Muir is taking his time with Pyledriver as he tries to get the four-year-old back to fitness

Felix will need a good, even gallop to aim at as he takes on a quality field including the Group 1 Coronation Cup winner Pyledriver. William Muir and Chris Grassick's colt is clearly the best horse in the race but won't be fully wound up for this.

The Churchill Stakes is warm-up for his run in next month's Hong Kong Vase and William has been the first to acknowledge that 10f on a sharp track is far from ideal. That said, he's a class act and still remains the one we'll all have to beat.

Linking up with Godolphin for debut

It was a real honour to win the London Middle-Distance Series Final at Kempton Park on Marching Army for Saeed Bin Suroor and Godolphin earlier this month and I'm pleased to be pulling on the royal blue silks again at Lingfield.

I've been booked for Saeed's newcomer GAME MASTER in the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free EBF Maiden Stakes (12.10) - one of two Godolphin runners in the line-up.

By Postponed, he's bred to appreciate at least this 10f so I'm hoping he can make an impact on his racecourse debut. Also having his first day at school is Charlie Appleby's colt Independent Act, who is just as stoutly bred.

Imperial ready for confidence boost

Archie Watson's IMPERIAL SANDS is a lovely horse who has just lost his way a little, so I'm hoping for a nice run to boost his confidence in the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Handicap (1.20) at Lingfield.

He needed his comeback run at Kempton Park last time - his first start for four months following wind surgery - but has been working well at home since.

Connections were understandably aiming high with him after his win on debut for me at Kempton in March but although plans didn't work out, he has only had five career starts so it's still early days.

Wonderful chance in sprint maiden

Tony Carroll is a top trainer to ride for so it's great to have what looks like a winning chance for him in the Betway Median Auction Maiden Stakes (1.55) on the improving IT'S WONDERFUL.

This filly returned from a break to run her best race yet in a 5f novice at Wolverhampton last month, finishing second to Sir Mark Todd's subsequent winner Seixas. She's well drawn in stall one and looks ready to step up to 6f in a modest race.

Kenstone back to sand on decent mark

Adrian Wintle's KENSTONE is nicely drawn in the MansionBet Proud Partners Of The AWC Handicap (12.45). He won gamely for Tom (Marquand) at Bath four starts ago and is only 3lb higher for this return to the All-Weather, so should prove competitive as he's already won three times on synthetics.

I'm hoping the first-time cheekpieces will have a positive effect on UDABERRI in the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free EBF Maiden Stakes (11.40).

Image: Hollie Doyle

Sean Woods's inmate showed definite signs of ability over 1m at Chelmsford City two starts ago and looks worth a try over this longer 10f trip.

The headgear also goes on Clarakhani for the first time in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap (2.30). Mike Murphy's filly hasn't achieved a lot in four starts and runs off a basement mark. She's by Territories who seems to produce slow developers so I'm hoping she can show a little spark on Saturday.