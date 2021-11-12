Back On The Lash edges Cheltenham thriller

Friday 12 November 2021 15:39, UK

Back On The Lash ridden by Sean Bowen on their way to winning the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase
Image: Back On The Lash ridden by Sean Bowen on their way to winning the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase

Back On The Lash stayed on strongly up the hill to win a thrilling race for the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

After 32 fences and three and three-quarter miles, it was the Martin Keighley-trained seven-year-old who got up in the final half-furlong to land the spoils in the hands of Sean Bowen.

Back On The Lash, who was backed down to 4-1 favourite, was never too far off the pace set by Potters Corner and Alpha Des Obeaux - but he was only fourth jumping the second-last fence.

Diesel D'Allier, the winner in 2019, led at that point and looked like landing the honours for a second time, only to give way in the closing stages.

The race developed into a duel on the climb home between Back On The Lash and Singing Banjo, with the former prevailing by a neck.

Diesel D'Allier was a length and a half back in third followed by the Henry de Bromhead-trained pair of Plan Of Attack and Balko Des Flos.

