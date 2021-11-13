Ascot now on agenda for Tiger Roll after missing Cheltenham in favour of 1965 Chase

Dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll could return at Ascot after opting against Cheltenham run; he has a remarkable five victories at the Cheltenham Festival; he missed out on last season's Grand National

Saturday 13 November 2021 14:50, UK

Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll has been given a &#39;speculative entry&#39; for Galway
Image: Tiger Roll - could run at Ascot

Tiger Roll could run at Ascot on Saturday after trainer Gordon Elliott decided not to take the dual Grand National hero to Cheltenham.

The 11-year-old did hold an entry for the Jewson Click And Collect Handicap Chase on Sunday, but was not declared.

Now connections of the Gigginstown House Stud-owned gelding are considering the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at the Berkshire track as his seasonal starting point.

Fighting Fifth live on Sky Sports

Watch Fighting Fifth day at Newcastle on Saturday, November 27 from 11.45am live on Sky Sports Racing

Elliott said: "He's in Ascot next Saturday and we might go there. We'll see how he is."

Gigginstown racing manager Eddie O'Leary said earlier in the week Tiger Roll's main objective this season would be another crack at the cross-country chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, while the Grand National was only a possibility at this stage.

As well as his Aintree heroics, Tiger Roll has a remarkable five Cheltenham Festival victories on his CV, most recently last season's cross-country event.

