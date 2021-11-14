Vanillier strikes Grade Two Florida Pearl gold for Gavin Cromwell at Punchestown after Sixshooter fall

Vanillier was an excellent winner of novice Grade One at last season's Cheltenham Festival; he was beaten on chase debut but no mistake up in grade at Punchestown; trainer Cromwell looking at Leopardstown or Limerick for next target

Sunday 14 November 2021 14:14, UK

Vanillier and Mark Walsh en route to Cheltenham success earlier this year
Image: Vanillier and Mark Walsh

Albert Bartlett winner Vanillier claimed his first success over fences when taking the Grade Two Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown.

The Grade Two contest was only a four-runner affair, with the small field then further diminished as the evens favourite Sixshooter fell at the third from home on his second outing over fences.

Ballyshannon Rose then also fell at the final flight, leaving only two contenders standing at a stage when the Gavin Cromwell-trained Vanillier was well clear of Gordon Elliott's Fancy Foundations and could canter home 26 lengths to the good under Keith Donoghue.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"He jumped well. I would have liked if something had joined him earlier in the race just to force a bit more pace into it," Cromwell said of the winner, who started at 13-8 having been beaten into third on his chasing debut at Down Royal last month.

"He's just a dour stayer. With Sixshooter falling we'll never know, but I suppose jumping is the name of the game.

Trending

Fighting Fifth live on Sky Sports

Fighting Fifth live on Sky Sports

Watch Fighting Fifth day at Newcastle on Saturday, November 27 from 11.45am live on Sky Sports Racing

"I walked the track beforehand and it's nice safe ground. Hopefully he's OK in the morning as he's a big horse and wants to get his toe in.

Also See:

"There are two staying chases at Christmas, one at Leopardstown and one in Limerick. He'll have an entry in both of them and we'll see what the ground is like closer to the time."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema