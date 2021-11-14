Punchestown review: Dysart Diamond secures Listed honours at Punchestown; Shady Operator lands Risk Of Thunder Chase

Willie Mullins returned to form with big-race success with Dysart Diamond and Sharjah; She saw off Royal Kahala to win in determined fashion at Punchestown; Enda Bolger took the Risk Of Thunder Chase with Shady Operator

Sunday 14 November 2021 15:18, UK

Dysart Diamond wins for Willie Mullins
Image: Dysart Diamond wins for Willie Mullins

Dysart Diamond was a determined winner of the Listed Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle under Bryan Cooper at Punchestown.

The Willie Mullins-trained chestnut has run well in handicap contests from summer through to the autumn and successfully made the step up in grade to score by half a length from Peter Fahey's Royal Kahala, having started at 7-2.

Declan Queally duo Western Victory and The Getaway Star were third and fourth respectively, with Henry de Bromhead's Dawn Run winner Telmesomethinggirl fifth as the 3-1 favourite.

Trainer Willie Mullins
Image: Trainer Willie Mullins

"I'm delighted with how well she's improved through the season to come from a handicapper up to win a Listed race," Mullins said of his mare.

"She likes goodish ground and she's getting nice ground here today.

Trending

"I'm sure once we get winter ground it won't suit, she'll probably get nice ground in Leopardstown."

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

The three-mile pigsback.com Risk Of Thunder Chase, run over the cross-country course, was won by Derek O'Connor and Enda Bolger's 5-4 favourite Shady Operator.

Also See:

The eight-year-old ran prominently and was ultimately a comfortable winner, coming home seven lengths ahead of stablemate Midnight Maestro in an effort that may pave the way for a trip to Cheltenham at the end of the year.

Willie Mullins
Image: Willie Mullins

"I just said to Derek O'Connor 'you're starting to enjoy that' as this horse was his first winner here in February over the banks," Bolger said.

"We'll probably be going to Cheltenham in December with him."

He added: "The second horse ran well. It was his first run since the Festival here and his first time around there was a little bit rusty. You can't beat a run around here so he'll be a nice horse to look forward to."

Shady Operator won the Risk Of Thunder Chase
Image: Shady Operator won the Risk Of Thunder Chase

De Bromhead's Fully Charged may be headed to Leopardstown at Christmas after his victory under Hugh Morgan in the Ryans Cleaning Handicap Chase.

Priced at 4-1, the grey followed up a Gowran Park victory in October with another over an increased trip, this time prevailing by a neck from Gavin Cromwell's Alfa Mix.

"He just lacks a bit of concentration. He's not ungenuine at all, but the blinkers have really helped him focus better," De Bromhead said.

Fighting Fifth live on Sky Sports

Fighting Fifth live on Sky Sports

Watch Fighting Fifth day at Newcastle on Saturday, November 27 from 11.45am live on Sky Sports Racing

"I'm delighted for the O'Reilly sisters (Three Swallows Partnership) and hopefully he'll go for the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

"He keeps galloping. He looked beaten jumping the last and fair play to Hugh he kept a little bit up his sleeve for after the last."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema