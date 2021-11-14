I Like To Move It gives Twiston-Davies plenty to shout about; 20/1 for Supreme glory

I Like To Move It maintained his unbeaten record over obstacles as he made every yard to win the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.
Only three runners went to post in the Grade Two affair so it always promised to be a tactical heat, with Sam Twiston-Davies eager to assume control from the off on I Like To Move It, who is trained by his father, Nigel.
The 4-6 favourite bowled along nicely in front and while he gave a couple of hurdles plenty of clearance, it was nevertheless a sound round of jumping and his two rivals looked to be feeling the pace turning for home.
Pikar and Washington were both trying their best to reel him in approaching the last, but I Like To Move It was spring-heeled and galloped away to the line.
Pikar came down at the final obstacle, leaving Washington to take second, beaten two lengths.
Betfair rate I Like To Movie It at 20-1 for the Supreme itself at the Festival in March.
The Twiston-Davies team were on the mark with Gowel Road at the track on Saturday and the winning rider punched the air as I Like To Move It crossed the line.
He said: "It wasn't ideal making our own running and he was having a good look around in front, but he was good and honest to the line.
"I promised Paddy Brennan I'd give it a big one crossing the line, he told me off for not celebrating enough yesterday!
"Andrew Nicholson (eventer) taught him to jump and he did jump slightly big, but he'll be a chaser - it's amazing to think he's only four now. It's exciting.
"Everyone knows we're a lot smaller team these days, we've lost a lot of big horses so to have two winners at this meeting is excellent."