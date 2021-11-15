International Hurdle: Cheltenham Grade Two challenge next for Adagio after Greatwood Handicap Hurdle second

Adagio finished second in Sunday's Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham after carrying top weight; trainer David Pipe hoping to return for International Hurdle next month before a shot at Champion Hurdle in March

Adagio produced a fine performance to be second after carrying top weight in the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle
Adagio is to head for the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham on December 11 following his excellent effort there on Sunday.

David Pipe had no hesitation in naming the Grade Two contest as the next target, after he finished second under top-weight in the ultra-competitive Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

Pipe's long-term hope for his four-year-old is a shot at the Champion Hurdle in March.

"He seems to have come out of the race well. It was a great performance under top-weight," said the Nicholashayne handler.

"He's given weight to everything and as a four-year-old he ran a great race.

"I expect we'll head to the International next."

Adagio (green and red) turns into the home straight at Cheltenham in fourth behind Greatwood winner West Cork (black and white)
Greatwood-winning trainer Dan Skelton has been cut to 7-2 second favourite, behind table topper Paul Nicholls, for a first trainers' championship title.

West Cork's victory on Sunday capped off a remarkable hour which saw the Skelton team also land the Shloer Chase with Nube Negra.

