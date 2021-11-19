Dan Skelton celebrates 1,000th career victory as Faivoir wins at Ascot

Dan Skelton has won six Grade One races with the likes of Allmankind, Shan Blue and Protektorat; Faivoir's victory at Ascot brought up his 1000th winner; the Alcester trainer will be hoping for more success this weekend with Molly Ollys Wishes

Friday 19 November 2021 13:46, UK

Dan Skelton
Image: Dan Skelton has reached 1000 winners, just over eight years after his first victory as a trainer

Trainer Dan Skelton recorded a 1000th career victory as Faivoir landed the Windsor Horse Rangers Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Ascot.

The Alcester trainer landed the milestone victory just over eight years since his first winner, having won six Grade One races in that time.

He had previously been assistant trainer for Paul Nicholls, before leaving the yard to take out his own trainer's licence.

The Ascot win came courtesy of brother and jockey Harry Skelton, who celebrated the same milestone earlier this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing after the victory, Dan Skelton said: "It's just magic. I remembered working for Paul [Nicholls] when he had his 1000th winner, a bumper at Folkestone I think.

Dan Skelton - career record
Image: Dan Skelton - career record

"I text him to say well done boss and he said 'don't worry about them 1,000, worry about the next 1,000!'

"I'm thinking the same to be honest. It's nice to reflect on it and it is magic."

