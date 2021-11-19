Dan Skelton celebrates 1,000th career victory as Faivoir wins at Ascot

Trainer Dan Skelton recorded a 1000th career victory as Faivoir landed the Windsor Horse Rangers Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Ascot.
The Alcester trainer landed the milestone victory just over eight years since his first winner, having won six Grade One races in that time.
He had previously been assistant trainer for Paul Nicholls, before leaving the yard to take out his own trainer's licence.
The Ascot win came courtesy of brother and jockey Harry Skelton, who celebrated the same milestone earlier this season.
Speaking to Sky Sports Racing after the victory, Dan Skelton said: "It's just magic. I remembered working for Paul [Nicholls] when he had his 1000th winner, a bumper at Folkestone I think.
"I text him to say well done boss and he said 'don't worry about them 1,000, worry about the next 1,000!'
"I'm thinking the same to be honest. It's nice to reflect on it and it is magic."