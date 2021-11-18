Paul Nicholls happy Cyrname shows no sign of needing retirement as trainer looks towards spring return

Paul Nicholls has not given up hope of getting Cyrname back on track in the spring after the star chaser underwent a third wind operation on Wednesday.
The nine-year-old was the highest-rated horse in training after getting the better of Altior in a highly-anticipated clash at Ascot two years ago, but there have been a few bumps in the road since.
A dominant display in last year's Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby suggested he might be back to his best, but he was pulled up on his next two starts and again when defending his Charlie Hall crown last month.
In the immediate aftermath of his latest defeat, Nicholls admitted retirement could have to be considered, but he is ready to roll the dice one more time.
He said: "Cyrname underwent a wind operation yesterday (Wednesday) - he had a tie forward operation.
"He won't be back until the spring, but he bounced out of the Wetherby race really well.
"He's only nine years old and there was no suggestion with the way he is that he needed retiring."