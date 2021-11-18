Paul Nicholls happy Cyrname shows no sign of needing retirement as trainer looks towards spring return

Cyrname has failed to finish in each of his last three starts, including stopping very quickly in Charlie Hall Chase last month; nine-year-old underwent third wind operation on Wednesday ahead of planned return in spring

Thursday 18 November 2021 14:12, UK

Cyrname ridden by Harry Cobden jumps a fence on the first lap prior to going on to win The Christy 1965 Steeplechase during day two of the Discover Racehorse Ownership Weekend at Ascot Racecourse. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday November 23, 2019. See PA story RACING Ascot. Photo credit should read: Simon Cooper/PA Wire.
Image: Cyrname has been pulled up in each of his last three starts on the track

Paul Nicholls has not given up hope of getting Cyrname back on track in the spring after the star chaser underwent a third wind operation on Wednesday.

The nine-year-old was the highest-rated horse in training after getting the better of Altior in a highly-anticipated clash at Ascot two years ago, but there have been a few bumps in the road since.

A dominant display in last year's Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby suggested he might be back to his best, but he was pulled up on his next two starts and again when defending his Charlie Hall crown last month.

The 1965 Chase live on Sky Sports Racing

The 1965 Chase live on Sky Sports Racing

Watch the 1965 Chase and Coral Hurdle at Ascot live on Sky Sports on Saturday, November 20 from 12.20pm

In the immediate aftermath of his latest defeat, Nicholls admitted retirement could have to be considered, but he is ready to roll the dice one more time.

He said: "Cyrname underwent a wind operation yesterday (Wednesday) - he had a tie forward operation.

Trending

"He won't be back until the spring, but he bounced out of the Wetherby race really well.

Also See:

"He's only nine years old and there was no suggestion with the way he is that he needed retiring."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema