Barrichello makes all to win Haydock Listed prize for in-form Donald McCain and Brian Hughes combo

Barrichello led his rivals a merry dance to provide the in-form combination of Donald McCain and Brian Hughes with another victory in the Betfair Weighed In Podcast Newton Novices' Hurdle at Haydock.
Runner-up on his first five starts over obstacles last season, a summer wind operation appears to have made all the difference.
Following a 25-length success on his reappearance at Bangor last week, Barrichello was the 7-4 favourite to successfully step up to Listed class and was soon bowling along at the head of affairs.
The 1965 Chase live on Sky Sports Racing
Watch the 1965 Chase and Coral Hurdle at Ascot live on Sky Sports on Saturday, November 20 from 12.20pm
Keen to put his mount's experience to good use, Hughes kicked clear before the home turn and never looked in any real danger of being pegged back - with It's Good To Laugh beaten just under five lengths into second.
McCain, who teamed up Hughes for a treble at Catterick on Friday, said of his latest winner: "We know what this race can be like sometimes and we decided to take a punt.
Trending
- Qatar GP Qualifying: Mercedes look to have Red Bull edge LIVE!
- Qatar GP: When to watch live on Sky F1
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Man Utd plan £60m Valverde bid
- Bottas from Hamilton in final practice with Merc ahead
- Conte on his most difficult challenge and keeping Kane
- PL predictions: More misery for Ole at Watford
- Newcastle vs Brentford team news LIVE!
- Football pays tribute to Rangers icon Smith
- Tavares on solid Arsenal: 'We like to defend'
- Red Bull threaten own protest over Mercedes rear wing
"The wind operation has obviously made a big difference and he's another 12 months older.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"We were going to go chasing with him, but we'll just have to see now."
He added: "He probably wants further and he probably wants riding a bit more sensibly, but today was the day to ride him like we did on a quick track and it worked out well."