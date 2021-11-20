Barrichello makes all to win Haydock Listed prize for in-form Donald McCain and Brian Hughes combo

Barrichello led his rivals a merry dance to provide the in-form combination of Donald McCain and Brian Hughes with another victory in the Betfair Weighed In Podcast Newton Novices' Hurdle at Haydock.

Runner-up on his first five starts over obstacles last season, a summer wind operation appears to have made all the difference.

Following a 25-length success on his reappearance at Bangor last week, Barrichello was the 7-4 favourite to successfully step up to Listed class and was soon bowling along at the head of affairs.

Keen to put his mount's experience to good use, Hughes kicked clear before the home turn and never looked in any real danger of being pegged back - with It's Good To Laugh beaten just under five lengths into second.

McCain, who teamed up Hughes for a treble at Catterick on Friday, said of his latest winner: "We know what this race can be like sometimes and we decided to take a punt.

"The wind operation has obviously made a big difference and he's another 12 months older.

"We were going to go chasing with him, but we'll just have to see now."

He added: "He probably wants further and he probably wants riding a bit more sensibly, but today was the day to ride him like we did on a quick track and it worked out well."