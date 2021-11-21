Kitty's Light in top form ahead of Ladbrokes Trophy challenge

Trainer Christian Williams reports Kitty's Light to be in fine shape ahead of the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on Saturday.
The five-year-old bids to become the youngest horse to win the prestigious staying handicap chase since its inception as the Hennessy Gold Cup in 1957.
Runner-up in a controversial race for the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown in April, Kitty's Light has had the benefit of two runs this autumn and is a general 10-1 chance for glory at the weekend.
Second in a handicap chase at Chepstow on his return early month, he was runner-up in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby three weeks later.
"We're looking forward to that. He's in good form at home and we cantered him at Newbury on the press day (Tuesday). He seemed very well. He's a good horse and one we always look forward to running," said Williams.
"Hopefully it will stay dry for another week. He's in good form so he'll be running whatever the ground is."
He added: "He's a bit of a freak how he recovers from his races. Even in the winner's enclosure after a race he recovers so quickly. There must be something in him - big lungs, big heart - and he's so clean winded. He always recovers very well.