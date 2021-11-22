Former champion jockey Brian Hughes reaches century for the season with Ayr winner

Hughes was champion jockey in 2020 but was beaten to the title last season by Harry Skelton; Hughes is now 42 winners clear of second-placed Sam Twiston-Davies in the jockey's standings

Monday 22 November 2021 16:44, UK

Barrichello ridden by jockey Brian Hughes on their way to winning at Haydock
Image: Brian Hughes - reached century for season with Ayr winner on Monday

Brian Hughes became the fastest northern-based jump jockey to reach 100 winners in a season with victory on Dreams Of Home at Ayr.

The 36-year-old has been in tremendous from day one of the campaign in his sterling effort to regain the title he won in 2019-20 from Harry Skelton.

He began the day 42 winners clear of nearest pursuer Sam Twiston-Davies, and took his tally to three figures when scoring on Dreams Of Home (11-8 favourite) in the Coral Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Having his second run over fences, the Donald McCain-trained five-year-old triumphed by five and a half lengths from Fete Champetre, who ruined his chance with a mistake at the final fence.

Hughes told Great British Racing: "It's great to reach 100 winners already this year. It's always the first big target to tick off when you set your goals at the start of the season, so to achieve it in November is really encouraging.

"The five-timer at Musselburgh (in October) was the highlight. They don't come around too often those days so you have to enjoy them when you have them."

He added: "The ultimate goal remains reclaiming the championship. Anything can happen during the season, so there is no room to let up from my perspective. I will keep pushing towards the next milestone and continue to ride as many winners as possible."

