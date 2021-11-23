Cheltenham Festival: Albert Bartlett the main target for Blazing Khal after November meeting success

A return to Cheltenham for the Albert Bartlett remains the ultimate aim for Blazing Khal after his Grade Two success at the track during the November meeting.
The gelding was a bumper winner last year when taking a competitive contest on heavy ground at Limerick, with his graduation into the hurdling ranks a success when he won a Galway maiden in October.
A steep step up in class then followed in Cheltenham's Ballymore Novices' Hurdle on November 12, an early-season trial for the Grade One Cheltenham Festival event with which it shares a name.
Fighting Fifth live on Sky Sports
Watch Fighting Fifth day at Newcastle on Saturday, November 27 from 11.45am live on Sky Sports Racing
Blazing Khal proved himself perfectly able to hold his own among higher-calibre company, however, and was a convincing two-and-a-half-length winner at 9-2 under jockey Donal McInerney.
The victory has further bolstered trainer Charles Byrnes' plans to head to Prestbury Park in March for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle over three miles.
Trending
- How much would Man Utd have to pay PSG for Poch?
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Man Utd confident over Poch?
- CL state of play: Who needs what to qualify for last 16?
- Brundle unpacks F1's high title tension as Hamilton raises game
- What’s gone wrong for Ramsey at Juve?
- Pep: Poch a top manager, with or without trophies
- Meet the Man Utd boss contenders; Poch the unanimous pick
- Merson Says: Ronaldo signing messed up Ole's plan
- How Wolves upgraded their goalkeeper
- James tops form chart | TAA pips Salah
"It's a big plus now we know he handles the track and has some form there," he said.
"He's come home in good form, I haven't really made any plans for him yet, but the goal is the Albert Bartlett back at Cheltenham in March.
"There's not an awful lot for him in the meantime, there's not a lot for him at Christmas.
"I think there's a Grade One at Naas just after the New Year and there's the Dublin Racing Festival, but at the moment I haven't made any plans for him."
The five-year-old had seemed to show a preference for softer ground in his previous runs, but the Cheltenham performance came on good going and has left Byrnes to wonder whether he may not be as ground dependent as originally thought.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"The way he handled the ground the last time, you'd be wondering," he said of the notion that Blazing Khal might not enjoy firmer conditions.
"I'd say it looks like ground wouldn't be an issue to him, or so you'd hope."