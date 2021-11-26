Long Distance Hurdle: Thomas Darby takes Newbury's Friday feature by beating On The Blind Side and Paisley Park

Thomas Darby ended his long wait for a victory to down favourite Paisley Park in the Grade Two Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

Olly Murphy's eight-year-old had failed to score in six efforts since his last visit to the winner's enclosure in January 2020 but, having filled the places in his first two efforts over three miles, finally showed his stamina to keep on past his rivals.

Former Stayers Hurdle champion Paisley Park, fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, had looked to be battling out the finish with Nicky Henderson's On The Blind Side, but the pair were joined by the winner and Irish raider Mrs Milner between the final two flights to make a line of four.

Thomas Darby, who had finished fourth behind Indefatigable in the West Yorkshire Hurdle last month, appeared in trouble turning for home but stayed on bravely under jockey Sean Bowen to win by just over two lengths.

Murphy is now looking at the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot next and a potential shot at the Stayers Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, for which Sky Bet are offering 20/1.

Murphy said: "Turning in, I thought 'he's lost all my trust', but then he has come hard back on the bridle. I have always said he is a good horse and while I felt 'he has always let me down' is probably too strong, I just thought I would stick a tongue tie on him and he has seen his race out really strong.

"He made a mistake down the back and he is a very good horse on his day. He has got there plenty soon enough and hasn't done a stroke when he hit the front.

I would be more interested on the back of that about jumping a fence, but Andrew (Gemmell, part-owner) is keen to go for the Long Walk

"We'll look at something like Ascot (Long Walk Hurdle) over Christmas. He had a hard race but not a terribly hard one. Sean didn't pick up his stick on him from the second last to the line.

"I don't see any reason why he wouldn't be a Stayers' Hurdle horse - there is not a lot on this side of the water. The Irish have a stronger hand than us, but I just want to see him go and back this up."

Front three all set for Ascot rematch

Henderson said of the runner-up: "He is just a star. He tries and tries and tries. And he fought them all off and we were giving the winner weight (4lb).

"He has to go to Ascot but I am going to go there with Buzz. What else can you do? He will go up for that and he is out of handicaps, so you haven't got much choice.

"They will probably finish fourth and fifth for all I know, but Buzz is going to the Long Walk and he will have to go there too."

Image: Thomas Darby, On The Blind Side and Paisley Park could all meet again at Ascot next

On Paisley Park, trainer Emma Lavelle said: "We will go home and see how he is. He ran a solid enough race. He travelled well today and he jumped great, but he just hasn't quickened and others have.

"It might just be that when the ground is softer, nothing can quicken and he doesn't get exposed to not having that turn of gear at the end.

"Can we find a four-mile hurdle? He's run grand without being brilliant and I think ultimately rain is what we need and that will help him.

"What I liked about him today is that he travelled well and the thing about jumping fences is you have to travel to jump, so I would be more interested on the back of that about jumping a fence, but (part-owner) Andrew (Gemmell) is keen to go for the Long Walk - he has won it twice - and then decide. Ascot is probably more of a stamina test for him.

"The cheekpieces helped - but I want to win!"

Jonbon's hurdles debut lived up to pre-race hype as Nicky Henderson's exciting star, a full brother to multiple Grade One winner Douvan, won impressively in the two-mile maiden hurdle.

The field made a crawling start to the race in what appeared to be an attempt to rile up the 10/11 favourite, who had been on edge before the off.

Image: Jonbon wins at Newbury on hurdles debut under jockey Aidan Coleman

But the five-year-old went smoothly to the front and had main market rival Good Risk At All in trouble a long way out, with rider Aidan Coleman - deputising for the injured Nico de Boinville - not needing to ask his mount many questions as they cruised away from the field.

After celebrating his 1,000th jumps winner on Thursday, trainer Gary Moore landed another graded success as Nassalam survived in a dramatic four-runner novices' chase.

Paul Nicholls' Pic D'Orhy had looked set to cruise to victory until falling three from home, with new leader Millers Bank then unseating rider Harry Bannister at the very next fence. Tom Lacey's Chepstow winner Tea Clipper finished a distant second.

Image: Stage Star, right, on his way to an easy victory at Newbury

Stage Star looks to have booked his spot in the Challow Novices' Hurdle next month after making light work of the opener on Friday's card.

The five-year-old could follow the route of stablemate Bravemansgame after barely stepping out of second gear to take the same two-and-a-half-mile novices' hurdle at Newbury, beating Unanswered Prayers and Kincardine.

Venetia Williams' Fanion D'Estruval also proved to be in a different class, winning the Get Your Ladbrokes 1 Free Bet Today Handicap Chase with ease under a top-weight carrying performance from Charlie Deutsch.

Not Available was a surprise winner of the Fulke Walwyn Trophy, beating well-fancied pair Solo and Mister Coffey to take the class three event at odds of 14/1 for Stan and Matt Sheppard.