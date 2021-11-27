Ladbrokes Trophy: Cloudy Glen lands emotional 33/1 upset at Newbury in colours of late owner Trevor Hemmings

Cloudy Glen beats Fiddlerontheroof to win Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in colour of late owner Trevor Hemmings; Venetia Williams' 33/1 shot

Saturday 27 November 2021 16:30, UK

Cloudy Glen ridden by jockey Charlie Deutsch on their way to winning the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase during Ladbrokes Trophy Day, part of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival at Newbury Racecourse. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021. See PA story RACING Newbury. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Image: Cloudy Glen, ridden by jockey Charlie Deutsch, on their way to winning the Ladbrokes Trophy

Cloudy Glen landed an emotional success when causing a 33/1 upset in the Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase at Newbury.

Wearing the second colours of the late Trevor Hemmings, who won this race with Trabolgan, Many Clouds and Cloth Cap, the Venetia William-trained eight-year-old held the persistent challenge of Fiddlerontheroof in the hands of Charlie Deutsch.

Hemmings' first colours were carried by last year's winner Cloth Cap, who helped set the pace from the outset.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

There were a few casualties with Enrilo falling at the 14th fence and Remastered coming down when in contention and going well at the fourth-last fence, while the Irish-trained favourite Eklat De Rire was pulled up by Rachael Blackmore after the sixth-last obstacle.

Cloudy Glen led three out but Fiddlerontheroof looked the main threat and the pair had the race between them. It was the former who kept up the gallop to score by half a length. The pair pulled 28 lengths clear of Brahma Bull in third with Ontheropes fourth.

Trending

Charlie Deutsch poses with the Ladbrokes Trophy after victory on Cloudy Glen at Newbury
Image: Charlie Deutsch poses with the Ladbrokes Trophy after victory on Cloudy Glen at Newbury

Williams said: "Trevor he was up there [watching]. To have his two horses making the running in the [Ladbrokes Trophy] turning for home, it's unbelievable.

"He was wonderful and apart from anything else he had the loveliest, wickedest sense of humour. He understood horses and he knew you had to be patient. In his business he was really on it but with his horses he was so patient and knew what it took."

Also See:

Deutsch said: "I can't believe it to be honest. It's huge for me and to do it in such distinguished colours is so special. We turned in and we were going so well, we just needed to keep going and he's done that.

"He's a funny little horse, he's very quirky. Venetia's a genius."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema