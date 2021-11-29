Tingle Creek Chase: Willie Mullins leaves Chacun Pour Soi and Allaho in Sandown Grade One

Willie Mullins has left both Chacun Pour Soi and Allaho in Saturday's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at the confirmation stage.

The Closutton handler announced last week that he intends to be represented by five-times Grade One winner Chacun Pour Soi in the two-mile highlight at Sandown, but he still has a second string to his bow in Allaho, who won the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival before being beaten by his stablemate at Punchestown.

Mullins also had Energumene in the Tingle Creek, but he has been taken out of the race along with Shishkin, who Nicky Henderson ruled out last week.

Image: Chacun Pour Soi winning at Punchestown last season under Paul Townend

There is a third possible Irish challenger in the Henry de Bromhead-trained Captain Guinness, who won the Poplar Square Chase on his most recent run.

The home defence is headed by Dan Skelton's Nube Negra, a thoroughly impressive winner of the Shloer Chase on his return to action at Cheltenham's November meeting.

Paul Nicholls has two to choose from in Haldon Gold Cup second and fourth Hitman and Greaneteen, while Defi Du Seuil could try to get his career back on track for Philip Hobbs after a disappointing reappearance at Ascot.

The Jennie Candlish-trained Cheddleton rounds out the eight contenders.