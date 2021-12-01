Meydan trip planned for Sun Chariot winner Saffron Beach with Dubai Turf in the pipeline

Jane Chapple-Hyam is eyeing up a tilt at the Dubai Turf with Sun Chariot winner Saffron Beach.

Runner-up to Mother Earth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, the daughter of New Bay returned to the Rowley Mile to claim Group One glory in October.

With connections having decided to keep Saffron Beach in training as a four-year-old, she recently returned to exercise ahead of a planned appearance on Dubai World Cup night at the end of March.

Image: Saffron Beach and William Buick after winning the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

"She has had eight weeks out at grass since her last run and she started trotting back yesterday with a view to getting her ready for the Dubai Turf," said Chapple-Hyam.

"I discussed things with the owners over the last few weeks. It is a very hard programme for the four-year-olds early on and this seemed a good option before looking at some of the mile races back in the UK and other options abroad."

Although Saffron Beach is yet to race outside of Britain, the Newmarket trainer is confident she will take travelling in her stride.

She added: "We don't know if she will take to the travelling until you try it, but I think she will as she has matured and grown up a lot.

"The track (Meydan) should be perfect for her. Her only time going left-handed around a turn in the Oaks at Epsom was a disaster, but a line can be put through that run.

"Although it was going the other way when she won the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown it was achieved going around a turn. She should be fine as she is a well-balanced filly."