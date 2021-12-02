Tingle Creek: Nube Negra, Chacun Pour Soi and Greaneteen meet again as five head to Sandown on Saturday

Nube Negra, Chacun Pour Soi and Greaneteen - second, third and fourth in last year's Queen Mother Champion Chase - all meet again in a high-class renewal of the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown.

Dan Skelton's Nube Negra only found Put The Kettle On half a length too good in March and while he was below par at the Punchestown Festival, he returned to action with a classy victory over Politologue in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham.

Chacun Pour Soi had Nube Negra - and stablemate Allaho - a long way behind him when hugely impressive at Punchestown, but his Cheltenham defeat, a first run outside of Ireland since joining Willie Mullins, does leave him with a small question to answer.

Paul Nicholls, who has won the race more than any other trainer and is looking for a 12th victory in the Grade One, ran Greaneteen in the Haldon Gold Cup first time out this season and while he faced a huge task at the weights that day, he is expected to strip much fitter on this occasion.

Nicholls also runs Hitman, second in the Haldon Gold Cup first time out, his first run since a wind operation.

He finished second to Allmankind in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase on this card 12 months ago.

The small but select field of five is completed by Henry de Bromhead's Captain Guinness, the mount of Rachael Blackmore.

Image: Chacun Pour Soi (pink and green) leads the Champion Chase at Cheltenham, with Greaneteen (pink and blue) and Nube Negra (white and red) giving chase

Previewing the hopes of his pair, who finished second and fourth in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter last month, Nicholls told Sky Sports Racing: "They're both in good shape and schooled this morning.

"Hitman looks amazing and has come on enormously from Exeter. He's a good horse and will keep on improving. It's a good race and he'll get a good lead.

Image: Hitman (blue cap) on his way to finishing third at Aintree in April

"Greaneteen obviously loves Sandown and was second in the Tingle Creek last year.

"He improved enormously through the spring to win the Celebration Chase at Sandown and the decent ground will suit him.

"He was a bit keen and fresh [at Exeter] as he always is first time out. I did tell everybody that was his prep race for this. He's a lot sharper and fitter and ready to go."

On the threat of Chacun Pour Soi, Nicholls added: "On his day he is good and won well at Punchestown, but wasn't quite as good at Cheltenham.

"Looking at his form, most of it has been on slow ground, so the faster the better for the English horses."