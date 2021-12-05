John Durkan Chase: Allaho makes all to take Grade One honours on seasonal bow for Willie and Patrick Mullins

Ryanair Chase winner Allaho made no mistake on seasonal reappearance to land the John Durkan for Willie Mullins; he also had the second and third home with Janidil and Melon running big races

Sunday 5 December 2021 15:20, UK

Allaho and Patrick Mullins land the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown
Image: Allaho and Patrick Mullins land the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown

Allaho led home a one-two-three for Willie Mullins in the Grade One John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase.

A brilliant winner of last season's Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, Allaho was a 7-2 shot to make a successful reappearance in a race in which the champion trainer saddled seven of the 10 runners.

Sent straight to the lead by the trainer's son Patrick Mullins, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned seven-year-old jumped well in the main to keep his rivals at bay.

Allaho and Rachael Blackmore after cruising to Ryanair Chase victory at the Cheltenham Festival
Image: Allaho and Rachael Blackmore after cruising to Ryanair Chase victory at the Cheltenham Festival

Another Mullins inmate, Asterion Forlonge, looked set to mount a bold challenge as he was travelling well before unshipping his rider three fences from home.

Janidil then emerged as the biggest threat from the home turn, but, despite tiring, Allaho dug deep to see off his stablemate's challenge by two lengths.

Trending

Envoi Allen and Rachael Blackmore
Image: Envoi Allen and Rachael Blackmore were well-beaten in the race

Perennial bridesmaid Melon was best of the rest in third, with 7-4 favourite Envoi Allen ultimately disappointing in sixth.

Mullins said of the winner: "I was delighted how he fought back. When Asterion Forlonge came up alongside him I thought that would take the stuffing out of him. Each challenger that came, he kept pulling it out.

Also See:

"He raced very lazily today which is not like him and he was going a bit to his left which is not like him, so we will have to look at all that for the future."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema