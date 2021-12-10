Tolworth Hurdle: Datsalrightgino aimed at Grade One test after Cheltenham victory for Jamie Snowden

Datsalrightgino (6/1) beats Jpr One and Washington to win at Cheltenham's International meeting; trainer Jamie Snowden looking at Grade One Tolworth Hurdle and Sandown in January next; Wiseguy wins at Doncaster for Nicky Henderson

Friday 10 December 2021 13:42, UK

Datsalrightgino and Gavin Sheehan (near side) on their way to victory at Cheltenham
Datsalrightgino and Gavin Sheehan (near side) on their way to victory at Cheltenham

Datsalrightgino is likely to test the water at Grade One level on his next appearance after coming out on top in a thrilling climax to the opening race at Cheltenham on Friday.

The five-year-old was placed in each of his four starts in bumpers last season, filling the runner-up spot on three occasions.

But the combination of a summer wind operation and a switch to jumping appeared to have helped him raise his game judged on an impressive hurdling debut at Fontwell last month.

Jamie Snowden's charge looked booked for minor honours again in the British EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle after the strong-travelling Jpr One moved to the lead.

But 6/1 shot Datsalrightgino powered up the famous hill under Gavin Sheehan to prevail by a neck.

Snowden said: "I think he's a nice horse and I think he'll go on any ground.

"I couldn't believe he didn't win a bumper, so we went belts and braces and gave him a wind op in the summer.

"He gallops, he jumps, he's got a bit of speed and he's classy. He's very exciting, hopefully.

"He stayed galloping all the way to the line and will probably end up going to the Tolworth Hurdle (at Sandown in January) now."

Nicky Henderson's Wiseguy, third behind Datsalrightgino at Fontwell last month, got off the mark over three miles at Doncaster on Saturday under jockey James Bowen.

