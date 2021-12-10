Diesel D'Allier sees off Potters Corner to grab Cross Country glory in thrilling finish at Cheltenham

Diesel D'Allier pipped Potters Corner by a nose in a pulsating Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

The Richard Bandey-trained Diesel D'Allier was a previous winner around the Prestbury Park cross country course - striking gold in 2019 when trained in France by Emmanuel Clayeux.

Bought by Bandey earlier this year, the grey finished a promising third at Cheltenham's November meeting behind the reopposing pair of Back On The Lash and Singing Banjo.

A 6-1 shot to go two places better in the hands of Harry Bannister, Diesel D'Allier was delivered to challenge Christian Williams' Potters Corner after the final obstacle and set up a grandstand finish.

Image: Jack Tudor celebrates his victory on Potters Corner in the 2019 Welsh National at Chepstow

No quarter was given by either horse or jockey and they flashed by the post almost as one - but the judge confirmed Bandey's charge had triumphed by the narrowest of margins.

"It's just immense emotion - great for the team and the lovely owners," said Bandey. "It's amazing for a small team like us. I'm over the moon.

"I bought the horse during the summer from Emmanuel Clayeux and I bought him under duress from the wife, who wasn't too keen for me to purchase him.

"I had faith I was going to sell him, but about a month before he ran here in November I still hadn't sold the horse, so there was a little bit of pressure from home.

"I put a syndicate together of local people and friends who we've known for a number of years. They all came on board for a fun horse to take us to Cheltenham.

"He's done what I said he'd do and what Emmanuel proved he could do. It's just wonderful."