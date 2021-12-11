Guard Your Dreams battles to International Hurdle glory at Cheltenham

The Nigel Twiston Davies horse landed the Grade Two, seeing off the rallying Song For Someone who was back in second; Hunters Call ran an excellent race for Olly Murphy back in third; Ballyadam disappointed after travelling strongly

Saturday 11 December 2021 16:04, UK

Guard Your Dreams (right) ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies on way to winning the Unibet International Hurdle
Image: Guard Your Dreams (right) ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies on way to winning the Unibet International Hurdle

Guard Your Dreams picked up his biggest prize to date when taking the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The five-year-old, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, battled on bravely up the hill to land the Grade Two contest in a driving finish.

Olly Murphy's veteran Hunters Call appeared to have the race in safe keeping as he travelled smoothly into contention on the bridle.

Song For Someone
Image: Song For Someone was a narrow second at Cheltenham this weekend

He jumped the last in front but Guard Your Dreams had yet to be asked for a serious effort and engaged top gear on the run to the line.

Having shrugged off that danger, Guard Your Dreams (5-1) knuckled down stoutly for Sam Twiston-Davies to keep last year's winner Song For Someone at bay by half-a-length.

Trending

The winner was introduced at 33-1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle with Paddy Power and Betfair.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Twiston-Davies said: "We won this a few times with The New One and Ballyandy was narrowly beaten once or twice, giving weight to good horses. It's very pleasing to be back here again.

Also See:

"We've had two seconds in novice chases today and we'd have been happy with second here. According to the handicapper we couldn't win, but we did.

"He's just a nice, young horse who is improving. He toughed it out and galloped to the line. We'll definitely look at the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock. I think the Champion Hurdle - the Irish have got a say in that, but we'll think about it."

Around Sky

Christmas is for Football

Get More from Sky Cinema