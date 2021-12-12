Hong Kong Mile: Golden Sixty extends winning run to 16 with successful defence of Sha Tin crown

Golden Sixty chalked up his 16th consecutive victory as he successfully defended his Longines Hong Kong Mile title at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The six-year-old has not been beaten since July 2019, when he suffered the only defeat of his career so far, and he extended his winning run in fine style in the hands of Vincent Ho.

Golden Sixty assumed his usual early position towards the back of the field in this Group One heat, with Aidan O'Brien's 1000 Guineas winner Mother Earth racing on his heels as the leaders set only a moderate early pace.

Ho started to close up turning for home, but at the top of the straight it looked as though he may struggle to get a run on the Francis Lui-trained star, but when the gap finally appeared, Golden Sixty engaged another gear to kick clear.

He came home comfortably clear of More Than This with Salios third and Mother Earth, who stayed on strongly to take fourth under Ryan Moore.

Golden Sixty is now Hong Kong's most prolific winner, notching a 19th overall win in this contest.

Image: Mother Earth finished fourth under Ryan Moore

Three jockeys sent to hospital after Sprint falls

Sky Field had earlier won a dramatic renewal of the Longines Hong Kong Sprint.

The Blake Shinn-ridden winner grabbed the lead inside the last of the six furlongs, collaring leader Courier Wonder to take control and triumph for trainer Caspar Fownes. Resistencia took second place in the shadow of the post.

However, the race was marred by a horrible incident on the turn for home, when the Lyle Hewitson-ridden Amazing Star appeared to break down and fall.

In a tightly packed field, a number of horses in behind him were affected with Lucky Patch, Naboo Attack and Pixie Knight all coming down.

Hewitson, Zac Purton, rider of Lucky Patch, and Yuichi Fukunaga who was aboard Pixie Knight were all ruled out for the remainder of the card shortly after the incident.

A statement from the Hong Kong Jockey Club said: "The HKJC confirms that jockeys Yuichi Fukunaga, Lyle Hewitson and Zac Purton who were dislodged during the Longines Hong Kong Sprint are conscious and have been sent to hospital for further medical assessment.

"(A) further update will be provided in due course."

Karis Teetan, the rider of Naboo Attack, escaped injury.