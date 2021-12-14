Bob Olinger to miss Ascot Christmas Racing Weekend engagement and stay at home for Limerick or Leopardstown

Henry de Bromhead has resisted the temptation to send Grade One-winning Hurdler Bob Olinger to Ascot for the Howden Noel Novices' Chase on Friday.
Winner of the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the six-year-old made an impressive debut over fences at Gowran Park last month on his return to action.
Alhough entered for the Grade Two event over two miles and three furlongs, where he could have faced the likes of the Dan Skelton-trained Faivoir and Pic D'Orhy from the Paul Nicholls yard, De Bromhead has decided to stay at home in Knockeen for the time being.
- Henderson big guns Buzz and Champ in Long Walk mix
- Jonbon all set to light up Ascot Christmas Weekend
Christmas Racing Weekend live on Sky Sports
Watch every race of the Howden Christmas Racing Weekend from Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on December 17 and 18
He said: "He is not travelling to Ascot. We are not sure where he goes yet.
"We haven't sorted out any plans. He is entered in both races (Leopardstown and Limerick) over Christmas, so we will see nearer the time.
Trending
- Brundle: Max a worthy champion... but finale proved F1 must change
- Auba stripped of Arsenal captaincy | Arteta: Situation 'unpleasant'
- Salah misses out as 10 PL players make World XI shortlist
- Transfer Centre LIVE! What now for Auba?
- Kathrine Switzer: I showed the world women can run
- Man Utd's match at Brentford off due to Covid
- Lindelof undergoing tests after breathing difficulties
- Verstappen back on track as F1 awaits Merc's next move
- Papers: PL fearful of mass postponements
- Covid cancellations: Which games are off? What are the rules?
"We just haven't made any firm decision, but he is well. All is fine with him."
However, De Bromhead confirmed Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo is bang on course for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
"Our plan is to definitely to go for the King George," he said.
"We are looking forward to that. He is in good form. It is a Grade One, so it is never going to be easy, but we will take our chance."
Minella Indo, currently 7/2 second-favourite for the three-mile showpiece with the sponsors behind Clan Des Obeaux, will have the chance to avenge his five-length defeat by Frodon in the Irish Champion Chase at Down Royal on his return to action in October.