Long Walk Hurdle: Rebecca Curtis aware of stiff task for Lisnagar Oscar in Ascot Grade One

Lisnagar Oscar landed the 2020 Stayers' Hurdle but has struggled at the top grade since that success; Rebecca Curtis has said the horse ripped off a shoe in seasonal reappearance at Newbury when finishing fifth; he is a general 25/1 shot for Saturday's Long Walk Hurdle

Wednesday 15 December 2021 14:12, UK

Lisnagar Oscar ridden by jockey Adam Wedge celebrates winning the Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle
Image: Lisnagar Oscar ridden by jockey Adam Wedge celebrates winning the Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle

Rebecca Curtis is under no illusions about the task facing Lisnagar Oscar in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday.

The 2020 Stayers' Hurdle hero made a pleasing start to his campaign when third at Aintree and connections were in optimistic mood ahead of his latest outing in the Long Distance Hurdle.

Lisnagar Oscar was a well-beaten fifth at Newbury, but Curtis believes she has a viable excuse for why he underperformed.

Buzz and Nico De Boinville cruise to victory in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot
Image: Buzz and Nico De Boinville cruise to victory in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot

"Newbury was a nightmare really. He ripped off a shoe and scraped his heel, so that's what we're putting his disappointing run down to," said the Newport-based trainer.

"He was very disappointing on the day, but when he came back you could see he'd kept banging into his heel and ripped his shoe off. Adam (Wedge) said he stopped four out and then sort of ran on again."

Trending

Christmas Racing Weekend live on Sky Sports

Christmas Racing Weekend live on Sky Sports

Watch every race of the Howden Christmas Racing Weekend from Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on December 17 and 18

The eight-year-old could renew rivalry with the first three from Newbury in Thomas Darby, On The Blind Side and dual Long Walk winner Paisley Park.

With likely favourite Buzz, Thyme Hill and Irish raider Ronald Pump adding further strength in depth, Lisnagar Oscar is a 25-1 shot with William Hill.

Also See:

Thyme Hill
Image: Thyme Hill returns after a disappointing run in France this weekend

Curtis added: "He seems to be back in good form and I think Ascot should suit him better (than Newbury) with a bit of cut in the ground as well.

"It's a very strong race, but we'll give it a go and see what happens."

Around Sky

Christmas is for Football

Get More from Sky Cinema