Jockey Daryl Jacob sidelined with hip fracture following Ascot Silver Cup fall on Caribean Boy

Daryl Jacob is set for a spell on the sidelines after fracturing his hip in a fall from Caribean Boy in the Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot on Saturday.
The jockey took a tumble from the Nicky Henderson-trained seven-year-old at the first fence in the three-mile contest.
He was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Wexham Hospital in Slough, where X-rays revealed the damage to his hip.
Welsh National live on Sky Sports Racing
Watch every race of the Welsh National meeting from Chepstow live on Sky Sports Racing on December 27 from midday
"It's nice to be home, but it's broken - they've confirmed a fracture in the hip - and I'm going to see a specialist on Monday or Tuesday and I'll know a bit more after that in terms of how bad it is," Jacob told www.sportinglife.com.
He added: "I'd like to thank all of the well-wishers and everyone who has been in touch via text, social media and every other way of contacting me.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Rangnick may lose six stars in Jan
- PL rejected Chelsea request to postpone Wolves game
- Jake Paul lands stunning one-punch KO on Woodley
- Papers: Sporting boss Amorim in frame for Man Utd job
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, Schedule & Results
- Download Instructions
- Conte: Liverpool are template for success
- What next for Jake Paul? 'Nobody is safe!'
- World Darts Championship: Night Five with Sherrock in action later LIVE!
- Ashes blog: England 82-4 after late Root dismissal
"I also can't speak highly enough of all the doctors and the ambulance crew who saw to me yesterday."