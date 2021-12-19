Jockey Daryl Jacob sidelined with hip fracture following Ascot Silver Cup fall on Caribean Boy

Jacob took the fall on Caribean Boy when running for retained owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede in the Silver Cup at Ascot; he expects to know by Tuesday whether he will be available during the busy festive period

Sunday 19 December 2021 15:30, UK

Image: Jockey Daryl Jacob took a fall on Caribean Boy on Saturday at Ascot

Daryl Jacob is set for a spell on the sidelines after fracturing his hip in a fall from Caribean Boy in the Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot on Saturday.

The jockey took a tumble from the Nicky Henderson-trained seven-year-old at the first fence in the three-mile contest.

He was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Wexham Hospital in Slough, where X-rays revealed the damage to his hip.

"It's nice to be home, but it's broken - they've confirmed a fracture in the hip - and I'm going to see a specialist on Monday or Tuesday and I'll know a bit more after that in terms of how bad it is," Jacob told www.sportinglife.com.

He added: "I'd like to thank all of the well-wishers and everyone who has been in touch via text, social media and every other way of contacting me.

"I also can't speak highly enough of all the doctors and the ambulance crew who saw to me yesterday."

