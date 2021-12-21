Appreciate It: Willie Mullins opts to stay over hurdles after minor setback as bookmakers slash Champion Hurdle price

Appreciate It had been set to begin chasing career for Willie Mullins after impressive victory in Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival in March; seven-year-old now second favourite (6/1) for the Champion Hurdle

Appreciate It pulling clear to win the Supreme Novices&#39; Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival
Image: Appreciate It is staying over hurdles after a setback delayed his potential chasing debut

Willie Mullins has revealed Appreciate It will remain over hurdles this season after a planned novice chasing campaign was shelved due to a minor setback.

The seven-year-old won each of his four starts over the smaller obstacles last season, rounding off his campaign with a stunning 24-length success in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Appreciate It was due to pursue a career over the larger obstacles this term and was at the head of ante-post lists for the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham in March.

But having failed to get him to the track so far this season, Mullins confirmed his charge will now stick to hurdling for the time being.

"Appreciate It will be out of training for a couple of weeks and because it would mean a late start to his chasing career in terms of this season, we've decided on a hurdling campaign when he is ready to return," the champion trainer told www.sportinglife.com.

Paddy Power reacted to the news by slashing Appreciate It's odds for the Champion Hurdle to 6/1, making him their second-favourite behind defending champion Honeysuckle, who is the 4/5 market leader.

