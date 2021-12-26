Rowland Meyrick Chase: Good Boy Bobby on top at Wetherby to kickstart Grand National dream for Nigel Twiston-Davies

Good Boy Bobby (4/1) beats Lord Du Mesnil and Top Ville Ben to win Grade Three Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby; Empire Steel fell four fences out when travelling well; Sam Twiston-Davies gets winning ride in place of injured Daryl Jacob

Sunday 26 December 2021 16:50, UK

Good Boy Bobby and Daryl Jacob leave their rivals behind at Wetherby
Image: Good Boy Bobby toughed it out at Wetherby on Boxing Day

Good Boy Bobby had to show plenty of guts to win the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies.

In a race where class came to the fore with the first four places filled by four of the first five on the racecard, it was Good Boy Bobby who proved to be the toughest of them all.

Always in the front rank, the eight-year-old was racing off a 5lb higher mark than when a narrow second to Aye Right in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle and is clearly still on the upgrade.

Welsh National live on Sky Sports Racing

Welsh National live on Sky Sports Racing

Watch every race of the Welsh National meeting from Chepstow live on Sky Sports Racing on December 27 from midday

With usual partner Daryl Jacob absent through injury, the trainer's son came in for the ride and always had his mount in the right place.

However, he may have been slightly fortunate as Sandy Thomson's Empire Steel still looked to be travelling better than anything else when coming down four from home.

Trending

That left Good Boy Bobby, Top Ville Ben and Lord Du Mesnil battling it out in front with Lake View Lad on their tails in fourth.

On the run to the last the front three were finding it hard going, but Good Boy Bobby found it in his reserves to put in a big leap at the last.

Also See:

It was a slow-motion finish but the winner prevailed by a length three-quarters at 4/1 to emerge as a genuine Grand National contender for a yard who certainly know what it takes to win that race.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema