Icare Allen makes favourable impression at Leopardstown as new Willie Mullins recruit wins on Irish debut

Icare Allen made a winning debut on Irish turf when taking the Paddy Power "We Love A Good Christmas Jumper" 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle for Willie Mullins.

The three-year-old was previously trained by Anne-Sophie Pacault in France but changed hands earlier in the year and now runs in the silks of JP McManus.

Starting as the 13/8 favourite after winning his sole bumper start on the continent, the Mark Walsh-ridden gelding strode to a comfortable success - crossing the line three lengths ahead of Peter Fahey's 80/1 shot Privilege.

"He's a lovely horse and he did it very well," said Mullins.

"He has been working well at home and in fact the only bad bit of work he did was the one day I brought him away to see how good he was - he worked desperately."

Betfair cut the winner to 14/1 from 25/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle, and Mullins added: "I think he's one that will go up through the ranks in those juvenile hurdles. The Dublin Racing Festival would look an obvious target at this point.

"He was very green over the first and was very green when he hit the front. I think there is improvement in him."

Mullins secured a swift double as Haut En Couleurs took the Paddy Power Games Beginners Chase on his first start over fences.

Third in both the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March and the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at Punchestown in May, Paul Townend steered the 1-3 favourite to a convincing five-and-a-half-length success ahead of stablemates Gentleman De Mee and Mt Leinster.

"Mt Leinster set a fair pace and had two good horses in behind," he said.

"I think Haut En Couleurs looks like Arkle material and maybe Gentleman De Mee as well.

"I think both will improve for the run, I know Gentleman De Mee had a run but certainly Haut En Couleurs is going to improve."