Bravemansgame 'probably will' head to Cheltenham says Paul Nicholls

Bravemansgame looks like heading for the Cheltenham Festival following discussions between Paul Nicholls and his owners.

Despite looking hugely impressive in winning his first three starts over fences, including an imperious display in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase on Boxing Day, Nicholls seemed lukewarm on the idea of a trip to the Cotswolds in March.

As low as 11-4 in places for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, whether he runs again beforehand has still to be decided.

"The owners are keen to go to Cheltenham and I think we probably will. Whether we go straight there or give him one run beforehand, we'll see," said Nicholls.

"I think he's nearly favourite for what was the (old) RSA and three miles round there would suit him well."

Nicholls has also been considering what to do next with his three runners from the King George, Clan Des Obeaux (second), Saint Calvados (third) and Frodon (fourth).

"Frodon was very tired this morning, but that's what you'd expect. Minella Indo took him on, he paid the price and ultimately we paid the price as well," said Nicholls.

"Clan Des Obeaux had a lovely run round until Gavin (Sheehan, on Saint Calvados) took him on. If Gavin had ridden his with a bit more patience, he might have finished closer."

He went on: "I don't think you could conclusively say Saint Calvados didn't get three miles. I think if you rode him with a bit of patience on good ground, he'd have every chance of staying three miles.

"Something like the Ascot Chase might suit him over two-miles-five and make a plan from there.

"Clan Des Obeaux will almost definitely go to Newbury again for the Denman Chase and with Frodon I've always fancied going to Leopardstown (for the Irish Gold Cup), so we might look at something like that.

"Clan will go Denman Chase, Aintree and Punchestown, like he did last season.

"With all three of them nothing is set in stone. We'll see how they come out of the race and then make a plan."