Cheltenham New Year's Day: L'Homme Presse stakes Festival claims with dominant Dipper Novices' Chase win

L'Homme Presse continued his progression with a splendid round of jumping as he dominated his rivals in the Paddy Power Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.
The Grade Two contest, registered as the Dipper, had attracted a strong field with some promising types taking part in The Glancing Queen, Come On Teddy and Millers Bank.
But L'Homme Presse was sent off the 7/4 favourite off the back of wins at Exeter and Ascot - victories which had seen him rise 20lb in the ratings.
Having guessed at a couple of early fences, Charlie Deutsch let him stride on and he appeared to benefit from that, lengthening into his fences and stretching out the field.
The Glancing Queen had been smuggled into contention by Tom Cannon and at the second last was only two lengths down, still looking a threat.
But Deutsch just got a little lower in the saddle, gave his mount a squeeze and L'Homme Presse scooted clear to win by 10 lengths.
Fantastikas was prominent throughout and stayed on for third, just ahead of Oscar Elite.
The Venetia Williams-trained winner was cut to 10/1 from 16s for the Turners Novices' Chase, formerly the Marsh, at the Festival in March.
"It was lovely to see him jump like that after the mare (Destinee Royale) had tripped up in the previous race," said Williams.
"I was pleased with the way he quickened up, but he's had three relatively quick races.
"I don't think we need to be going up in trip just yet given he's doing what he's doing, but I really liked the way he quickened to the line.
"He's won off 148 and was best in at the weights, but I don't know where he will go or which race he could come back here for."