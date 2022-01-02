All-Weather Championships: Hollie Doyle off the mark in 2022 as Tempus and Venturous qualify for Finals Day

Hollie Doyle was back among the winners on her first appearance of 2022 as Tempus secured qualification for the All-Weather Championships Finals Day in April.

Doyle, who rode a personal best 172 winners last year, made the long trip north to Newcastle for two rides on Sunday for long-time supporter Archie Watson.

Despite being rated lowest of four runners in the second of two Fast-Track Qualifiers on the card, Tempus (11/4) battled to the front under a brave ride from Doyle in the mile-long contest at Gosforth Park.

Mark Johnston's outsider of the field, The Last Lion, briefly took it up to Doyle and Tempus but soon weakened out of the race as the front two in the market - Bless Him and United Front - gave chase.

Watson's six-year-old, making a first start for his new trainer and a first run since October 2020, stuck on well to the line to win by two-and-a-half-lengths.

Old boy Venturous shocks Newcastle rivals

Jockey Connor Beasley believes old favourite Venturous will benefit from All-Weather Championship Finals Day being moved to Newcastle after booking his spot at the April meeting with a shock win at the track on Sunday.

There was a major upset in the five-furlong Fast-Track Qualifier as 25/1 shot Venturous booked his spot at Final Days on April 15 back at Newcastle.

The nine-year-old, who landed the same race last year, finished fastest under Connor Beasley to get past Mondammej and Good Effort.

Jim Crowley, riding 2/5 favourite Good Effort, had looked the early danger before main market rival Mondammej drew alongside under Cam Hardie.

But, the early exertions of the lead pair soon told as Venturous snuck up their inside and won going away for trainer David Barron.

Elsewhere on the card, trainer William Haggas and jockey Danny Tudhope teamed up for a double with favourites Resumption (11/10) and Tiber Flow (1/3).