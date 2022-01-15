Silviniaco Conti Chase: Step back in trip to suit Mister Fisher in Kempton Grade Two, says James Bowen

James Bowen has said the step back in trip should suit Mister Fisher as he bids to get his career back on track in the Grade Two Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton.

The eight-year-old hasn't been in the winner's enclosure since December 2020 when landing the rearranged Peterborough Chase at Cheltenham, with his sole completion since then coming in a neck defeat to Frodon last April.

He was pulled up in his last run in the King George VI Chase, having always raced towards the rear and made a mistake early on that put an end to any chance the 33/1 shot had.

James' brother, Sean, rode him on that occasion and looked after him once his chance was gone, something that James felt would aid his chances this weekend, as well as the drop back to the intermediate trip of two miles and four furlongs.

"He seems in good form," he said. "The trip should really suit him and there's only four runners so that should help him.

"He should've come on for the last run. Sean [Bowen] looked after him last time out so hopefully, he'll be ready for tomorrow anyway."

Image: Caribean Boy ridden by Daryl Jacob on their way to winning The Ladbrokes Committed To Safer Gambling Novices' Chase at Newbury Racecourse

Bowen also rides fellow Nicky Henderson horse Caribean Boy, who fell at the first fence in the Howden Silver Cup at Ascot last time out, with Daryl Jacob fracturing his hip in the process.

That injury means Bowen will instead take the ride, with the jockey confident of a big run from the eight-year-old in a three-mile handicap chase at Kempton.

"They were racing down to it and he's just fell out on his head a little bit and Daryl got a bit of a nasty slap and he's not back yet," Bowen added.

"Hopefully he should run a good race.

"He was very promising last season and I won on him a couple of seasons ago so hopefully he should get back on track tomorrow."