Epsom Derby winner Roger Charlton announces joint training partnership with son Harry

Roger and Harry Charlton are the latest father and son operation to take out a joint training licence.

Based at Beckhampton since 1990 when taking over from Jeremy Tree, Roger Charlton has held a licence for 31 years and has trained close to 1,500 winners, including a Derby winner with Quest For Fame in his first year with a licence, which also saw him win the French Derby with Sanglamore.

Harry has been working at the yard since 2014 and his father feels now is the time to recognise his contribution, following the likes of Oliver and Paul Cole, John and Thady Gosden and Mark and Charlie Johnston in officially teaming up.

Writing on his website, www.rogercharlton.com, Charlton Snr said: "I am incredibly proud of what myself and the team have achieved in the last 30 years. I have had a wonderful bunch of owners throughout, many of whom are still supporting me, as well as a tremendous team at Beckhampton, a lot of whom joined when I did.

"I felt it was time to appreciate the hard work that Harry puts into the operation, having been working in the yard since 2014.

"He is an integral member of the team and at the age of 36, he deserves to be recognised in an industry that values youth. Beckhampton shall carry on as usual, it is a family business and Harry has been a great help to Clare and I."

Harry Charlton said: "It's a great honour to be joining my father on the licence at such a prestigious place as Beckhampton, where I have grown up. It is a big community with a lot of history.

"Having been a member of the team for so long, the day-to-day running of the yard will stay much the same but I understand the privilege that comes with the new title.

"The many successes of my predecessors sets a standard to strive for and as always, Dad and I endeavour to do the very best for our owners.

"My father has had a wonderful career as a sole trainer and I know we are both looking forward to training lots of winners as we move forward. Quality over quantity will continue to be the mantra and I can't wait to get going. "