Galvin set to head straight to Cheltenham Gold Cup says Gordon Elliott despite Irish Gold Cup entry

Galvin won the National Hunt Chase at last season's Cheltenham Festival; he got the better of A Plus Tard in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas; Elliott has reiterated that his horse will head straight to the Cheltenham Gold Cup

Monday 17 January 2022 16:03, UK

Galvin (left) and A Plus Tard tussle it out all the way to the line in the Savills Chase
Image: Galvin (left) and A Plus Tard tussle it out all the way to the line in the Savills Chase

Gordon Elliott has reiterated his desire to head straight for the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Galvin - despite entering him for the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown next month.

The eight-year-old emerged as a serious contender for the blue riband when lunging late to deny last year's Gold Cup runner-up A Plus Tard back-to-back wins in Leopardstown's Savills Chase in December.

Elliott stated afterwards that Galvin would not run again before the showpiece meeting at Prestbury Park in March, but did enter him for the Irish Gold Cup last week.

Listen to the Racing Debate podcast

Listen to the Racing Debate podcast

Join Sean Boyce and Matt Chapman on the Racing Debate podcast as they discuss the week's biggest racing stories.

But while Paddy Power are offering a €150,000 bonus to any horse who can complete the Gold Cup double, the Cullentra handler is keen to stick to Plan A.

He said: "He's in at Leopardstown but I'd imagine he'll go straight to the Gold Cup.

Trending

Get In on Sky Sports Racing

Get In on Sky Sports Racing

Jason Weaver and Luke Harvey are back with Get In, the funnest show in racing, on Friday January 14 from 4pm on Sky Sports Racing

"We just stuck him in to give him an option, but he'll go straight to the Gold Cup."

Also See:

Galvin is a best priced 5-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, making him the second-favourite behind A Plus Tard at 7-2.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema