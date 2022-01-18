Cheltenham Festival: Willie Mullins' Galopin Des Champs tops 47 entries for Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

Willie Mullins' exciting Galopin Des Champs tops 47 entries for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.
Willie Mullins' six-year-old put up a scintillating display on his debut over fences at Leopardstown over Christmas when making all the running to win unchallenged by 22 lengths.
That performance took him to the head of the ante-post market for the three-mile title at a best-priced 6-4.
- Lingfield Winter Million: All you need to know
- Bristol De Mai set for Lingfield Winter Million assignment
Winter Million live on Sky Sports Racing
Watch every race of the Winter Million from Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing, January 21-23
Galopin Des Champs won the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at last year's Festival and took the Grade One Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival in April.
Second favourite at around 4-1 is the Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame, who took his unbeaten record over fences to three in the Grade One Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Eriksen, Vlahovic and Carlos
- Conte: PL decision to postpone Arsenal game 'very strange'
- Rangnick: Martial situation resolved | Pogba back in February
- Papers: Man Utd to move for McGinn in summer
- Everton to interview Lampard | Rooney being considered
- Resilient Raducanu makes winning debut at Australian Open
- Mercedes reveal F1 car launch plans | Drivers to face media
- Merson Says: Too easy to get games called off
- Rivals' legal action putting off Derby's would-be buyers
- Tuesday at AFCON: Ghana in danger of elimination?
Like a lot of Festival hopefuls, Galopin Des Champs has at least one other option. His is the Turners Novices' Chase over two and a half miles.
Bob Olinger is a shade of odds-on with some bookmakers for that race after his emphatic success in the Kildare Novice Chase at Punchestown on Sunday.
Listen to the Racing Debate podcast
Join Sean Boyce and Matt Chapman on the Racing Debate podcast as they discuss the week's biggest racing stories.
Henry de Bromhead's charge, winner of the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle in 2021, is among 44 entries with 23 from Ireland.
Venetia Williams has a leading contender in L'Homme Presse, who maintained his 100 per cent record over the bigger obstacles in the Dipper Novices' Chase at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. He too holds an entry in the Brown Advisory.
Clarence House Chase live on Sky Sports
Watch every race on Clarence House Chase day from Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, January 22 at 12.40pm
The Mullins-trained Ferny Hollow is the stand-out name in the Sporting Life Arkle Novices' Chase on the back of his Grade One triumph at Leopardstown on Boxing Day.
Half of the 24 entries are based in Ireland with nine from the Mullins camp. As well as Ferny Hollow, they include Blue Lord, Haute En Couleurs and Saint Sam.
Edwardstone, trained by Alan King, looks like leading the home defence after he completed a hat-trick over fences in the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton following a Grade One success in the Henry VIII at Sandown.
The Irish have a strong presence in the National Hunt Novices' Chase with their 21 entries, from a total of 48, including Gordon Elliott's pair of Run Wild Fred and Fury Road, plus Willie Mullins' Stattler and Capodanno.