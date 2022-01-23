Clarence House Chase: First Flow in top form following gallant Ascot effort behind Shishkin and Energumene

Connections of First Flow felt the horse put up a better performance in defeat on Saturday than he did when winning the SBK Clarence House Chase 12 months ago.

Instead of collecting the £85,425 first prize, Kim Bailey's charge had to settle for minor money - £16,050 - in finishing third behind Shishkin and Energumene.

But it was certainly no disgrace in being beaten 19 lengths by the two giants of the two-mile division and he stayed with them until they pulled away after jumping the third-last fence.

"It was a phenomenal race and David Bass said he ran a better race yesterday than he did last year, which gives you some idea how good the race was," said Bailey.

"It was a fantastic day for racing. As good a day's racing as we've had, all over from Haydock to Ascot and Taunton on TV, which was fantastic, and to see those two horses do what they did was phenomenal."

First Flow is set to return to the Berkshire track for the Betfair Ascot Chase on February 19.

"He'll go to the Ascot Chase next month. He's fine this morning," Bailey added.