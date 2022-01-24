Cotswold Chase: Chantry House will bid to reassert Gold Cup aspirations at Cheltenham on Trials Day

Chantry House looking to bounce back from disappointment in King George VI Chase on Boxing Day as he heads for Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham; Ahoy Senor, Santini and Simply The Betts among potential opposition

Monday 24 January 2022 15:56, UK

Chantry House and Nico de Boinville on their way to victory at Aintree in April
Image: Chantry House and Nico de Boinville on their way to victory at Aintree in April

Chantry House will bid to get back on track in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday after a below-par effort in the King George VI Chase.

Nicky Henderson's dual Grade One winner was sent off 3/1 favourite for Kempton's Christmas feature but was never travelling well and was pulled up at the 12th fence.

The eight-year-old has the chance to put himself back in the frame for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, for which he is a 16/1 chance.

Listen to the Racing Debate podcast

Listen to the Racing Debate podcast

Join Sean Boyce and stand-in host Josh Apiafi on the Racing Debate podcast as they discuss the week's biggest racing stories.

"The plan is for him to go there. He was very disappointing on the day in the King George. We couldn't find the reason for it, but Nicky seems to be very happy in the meantime and hopefully he'll have a nice run on Saturday," said Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus.

"You'd like to think the Gold Cup would be the target, but we have to get Saturday out of the way first and see how he gets on."

Trending

Among the eight entries is the novice Ahoy Senor, who holds entries in the Gold Cup and the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Festival.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

The seven-year-old, trained by Lucinda Russell, was outpointed by Bravemansgame in the Grade One Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton after landing an impressive success by 31 lengths at Newbury in November.

Also See:

The Polly Gundry-trained Santini, winner of this race in 2020 when with the Henderson yard, is also a possible. The others are Aye Right, Ex Patriot, Kauto Riko, Simply The Betts and Coole Cody, who also holds an entry in the Welsh Marches Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema