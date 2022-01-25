Longines World’s Best Racehorse: Breeders' Cup hero Knicks Go claims top award as Arc is named best race

Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Knicks Go has been crowned Longines World’s Best Racehorse for 2021.

Trained by Brad Cox, the six-year-old is set to have his final start this weekend in the Pegasus World Cup, a race he won 12 months ago.

While he was beaten into fourth by Mishriff in the Saudi Cup and filled the same spot in the Metropolitan Handicap, he subsequently won his next four races.

Having got back to winning ways at Prairie Meadows in Grade Three company, he won the Grade One Whitney at Saratoga, the Lukas Classic at Churchill Downs before his clear cut win in the Classic.

"Going into the Classic we had a lot of confidence with him, he'd been training well," Cox told World Horse Racing.

"I had a fantastic start to the season, had a little bit of a setback at Belmont but the second half of the year was fantastic with a big win at Saratoga, one at Churchill and ultimately the Breeders' Cup Classic which helped him to the position as the top-rated horse in the world.

"He obviously had a fantastic year and this was the cherry on the top. To be at the top is a true honour and something I'm very proud of."

Knicks Go earned a rating of 129, 2lb ahead of three horses who tied for second place - Aidan O'Brien's St Mark's Basilica, Charlie Appleby's Derby and King George hero Adayar and John Gosden's Mishriff.

The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe was named the World's Best Race, ahead of the Breeders' Cup Classic and the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes.