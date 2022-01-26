Betfair Hurdle: Fledgling trainer Ryan Potter aiming for big-race success with exciting novice Jetoile

Second-season trainer Ryan Potter has high hopes of landing the prestigious Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on February 12 with Jetoile.

Second to Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill in the Tolworth last time out, Jetoile certainly has the right profile for the race.

A former point-to-point handler, Potter took out a licence when the amateur game was brought to a halt through the pandemic and he is already making a name for himself.

"This horse is bringing me to races I have never been to before, so it's exciting to fall upon a horse like this so early in my career. It's only my second season," said Potter.

"Jetoile is coming along brilliantly. He came out of the Tolworth Hurdle really well. Although he came second he didn't have the hardest of races. Once Lorcan Williams realised he wasn't going to beat Constitution Hill he gave him an easy enough time, because he had second sewn up.

"He went up 8lb, which is fair enough, although obviously I would have preferred a bit less.

"Everyone knows the Betfair Hurdle is going to be really competitive. Jetoile won't get his own way in front, as he has been able to in novice races. If he is thereabouts, it would be great and if he could win it would be amazing."

A total of 31 horses stood their ground at the latest confirmation stage. Jetoile is a 12-1 chance with the sponsors behind Colin Tizzard's 6-1 favourite Jpr One.